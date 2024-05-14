Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

The 29-year-old has over 250 starts as a Supercars driver, with 11 race wins to his name, finishing runner-up in the championship on two occasions.

The Tickford Racing driver will remain with a blue oval-backed team in this stock car racing venture, driving the No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Ford Mustang at Sonoma Raceway in June. BuildSubmarines.com will serve as the primary sponsor of the car.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true, and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” said Waters.

“I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition, so I especially want to thank the team at BuildSubmarines.com and AUKUS for giving me this opportunity to highlight the AUKUS security partnership, and for all the efforts at RFK to pull this off.”

Waters made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in April, starting 22nd and finishing 30th after being involved in a late-race crash. He made his second start at Kansas Speedway a few weeks later, starting 20th and finishing 19th. Both appearances came with ThorSport Racing.

David Ragan, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

RFK Racing already fields two full-time entries with team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, but recently announced the formation of ‘Stage 60,’ a third entry to compete on a part-time basis. David Ragan drove the car in the Daytona 500, finishing 20th.

The organisation earned its first win of 2024 this past weekend when Keselowski won at Darlington.

“Cam has certainly logged his share of miles the last couple of months flying back and forth from Australia, but he’s done a great job familiarising himself with NASCAR and working with David Ragan in our simulator,” said Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook.

“It’s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent.

"We’re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program and we’re looking forward to Sonoma.”