Why MotoGP had "no choice" but to abandon Phillip Island sprint
MotoGP race director Mike Webb has said that worsening wind at Phillip Island left organisers with no choice but to call off Sunday's postponed Australian Grand Prix sprint race.
Latest news
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.