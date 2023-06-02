What Ducati is doing to change modern motorcycling's history

At the French Grand Prix last month, over 278,000 spectators attended the extraordinary Le Mans. Moreover, it confirmed Ducati's dominance in the world of two-wheeled racing.

France, where Ducati achieved five podiums out of six possible and two victories with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, was also the launch pad for the brand's first electrified motorcycle, which will serve as prototypes for the newly re-established FIM MotoE World Championship.

The project will take place over four years and will co-exist with internal combustion motorcycles.

The baptism of the V21L at Le Mans was yet another milestone in the successful sporting career of the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale, which in recent years has capitalised on the attention of high-level motorcycling.

Ducati achieved glory in 2022 in MotoGP when it won the riders', manufacturers' and teams' crowns, as well as the WSBK categories.

Even in 2023, the company conquers a world that is very far from its factory-based philosophy by immersing itself in the business of supplying electricity.

Similarly, 2022 marked the peak of Ducati's boom period. Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, described it as "the best year in the company's history".

In that year, Ducati achieved unprecedented levels of sales, and the Bolognese brand broke the billion-euro barrier with 61,562 motorcycle sales worldwide, a record number for marque, even in remote locations such as Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador, or Mongolia.

“Is there a Ducati empire? Honestly, I do not know. But we do live in a historic moment and the fruit of the hard work of so many passionate individuals”, comments Roberto Cane, Director of EMobility at Ducati and responsible for the latest project of the electric motorcycle “created after a conversation between Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta with Claudio Domenicali and Ducati general manager Gigi Dall 'Igna.

"A crazy project made by crazy people", jokes Cané, with a clear objective “to get know-how that we did not have, who knows if we will make electric motorcycles in the future”.

The argument for a job well done is reinforced by another colleague: “In general, this is a situation that reflects Ducati's growing popularity, whether in the market for products or in racing.

Jordi Torres, Openbank Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"We are leaders in some market segments and reference with many models. It is not luck, but the result of work over many years”, adds Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati Corse Sports Director.

Three departments work meticulously and jointly: racing, product and Research and Development with Audi and VW Group shadows behind.

"I don't have a 100% sure answer, but I believe that the European companies have developed competitive bikes in MotoGP, and this is a new trend," Ciabatti adds.

"In the past, it has always been the opposite. We Europeans were outsiders, and the Japanese were the rulers.

"It is my belief that the technological capacities that we have reached in terms of making racing bikes are helping with a more creative and less conventional approach to the process".

Ciabatti argues in this regard that "faster response times, production and decision-making speeds make us more effective".

The brand's success is summarised by its CEO, Claudio Domenicali: "Our mission is to represent Made in Italy, design, innovation, and technology."

It is on these pillars that modern motorcycling is taking shape. So much so that the Italian company will make its motocross debut in 2024.

An unexplored territory for the Italians who wish not just to enter, but also to conquer.