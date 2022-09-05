Tank Slappers Podcast: San Marino Grand Prix Review

The Ducati rider held off race-long pressure from future factory team-mate Enea Bastianini to take the win at Misano, his sixth in total this season, with championship leader Quartararo back in fifth place.

It means Bagnaia has moved ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro as closest contender and is now 30 points off the top having been 91 points adrift after the German GP in June.

The San Marino GP also marked an emotional goodbye to Andrea Dovizioso who retired from MotoGP at the end of the race, concluding a grand prix career which began in 2002.

Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont are together to review the San Marino GP, assess how the title challengers stand with six races to go in 2022, and to say goodbye to Andrea Dovizioso after a brilliant career.

