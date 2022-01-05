Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Pecco Bagnaia Special

Ducati MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 and emerged as a title contender.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Pecco Bagnaia Special

The Italian’s third season in the premier class saw him promoted to the factory Ducati squad from Pramac.

Having made a solid start to the 2021 season, it was in the second half of the year where Bagnaia really kicked on.

Taking his maiden win at Aragon after a thrilling battle with Marc Marquez, Bagnaia won three more races on his way to second in the championship.

Ending the season as arguably the strongest rider, he heads into 2022 as the favourite to dethrone Fabio Quartararo.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast - recorded just before Christmas - Bagnaia joined Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont to discuss his season, his rivalry with Quartararo and the relationship with Ducati team-mate Jack Miller.

 
