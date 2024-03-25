All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Portugal GP
Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Portuguese GP review

The 2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix was won by Jorge Martin but the collision between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia stole the headlines.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac Ducati rider Martin put in a mature display to clinch his first grand prix win of the season, seeing off Aprilia's Maverick Vinales prior to the Spaniard's gearbox problems, to move into the lead of the championship.

But it was the collision between Gresini Ducati rider Marquez and the reigning double world champion Bagnaia that served up the biggest talking point of the second round of the 2024 season.

The crash was dismissed by the stewards as a racing incident, but both riders differed on their opinion about the clash. Harshest of all was Marquez, who felt Bagnaia was at fault for the collision. This has served up Ducati's first big internal drama to manage.

MORE: The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

Elsewhere, Pedro Acosta continued to make waves in his MotoGP debut year as he scored a maiden podium in the grand prix in third, while Vinales' return to form is also a point of discussion on this week's show.

On the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss the incident and what it means for both the riders and Ducati going forward. They also assess Martin's impressive grand prix performance and evaluate where he is now as a rider after the 2023 season.

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage
Next article Miller "can only wish to ride" KTM like rookie Acosta in MotoGP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

IndyCar drivers offer ideas and format tweaks for Thermal exhibition race

IndyCar drivers offer ideas and format tweaks for Thermal exhibition race

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
IndyCar drivers offer ideas and format tweaks for Thermal exhibition race
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australia GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australia GP attrition

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australia GP attrition
Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race

Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe