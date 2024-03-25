Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Portuguese GP review
The 2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix was won by Jorge Martin but the collision between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia stole the headlines.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pramac Ducati rider Martin put in a mature display to clinch his first grand prix win of the season, seeing off Aprilia's Maverick Vinales prior to the Spaniard's gearbox problems, to move into the lead of the championship.
But it was the collision between Gresini Ducati rider Marquez and the reigning double world champion Bagnaia that served up the biggest talking point of the second round of the 2024 season.
The crash was dismissed by the stewards as a racing incident, but both riders differed on their opinion about the clash. Harshest of all was Marquez, who felt Bagnaia was at fault for the collision. This has served up Ducati's first big internal drama to manage.
MORE: The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage
Elsewhere, Pedro Acosta continued to make waves in his MotoGP debut year as he scored a maiden podium in the grand prix in third, while Vinales' return to form is also a point of discussion on this week's show.
On the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss the incident and what it means for both the riders and Ducati going forward. They also assess Martin's impressive grand prix performance and evaluate where he is now as a rider after the 2023 season.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IndyCar drivers offer ideas and format tweaks for Thermal exhibition race
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australia GP attrition
Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments