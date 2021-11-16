Tank Slappers Podcast: Grazie Valentino

It was an emotional weekend at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit as the MotoGP paddock bid farewell to nine-time world champion Rossi.

The Petronas SRT rider enjoyed a strong final weekend on his Yamaha, qualifying in 10th and running competitive pace to hold that position to the chequered flag.

At the head of the field, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia gave his mentor the perfect send-off by storming to his fourth win of the 2021 season.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont reflect on Rossi's final MotoGP weekend and his legacy.

They also discuss the rise of Ducati's newest star and how worried the rest of the field should be in 2022.