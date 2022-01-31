Tank Slappers Podcast: Can a fully fit Marquez dominate again?

It’s been a tricky off-season for the six-time MotoGP world champion, who missed the final two rounds of 2021 and spent three months off of a motorcycle as he recovered from a double vision issue which re-appeared after a crash during training last November.

But Marquez has fully recovered and will be back on his Honda MotoGP bike for the five crucial days of pre-season testing starting in Malaysia this weekend.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Marquez’s return and how crucial it will be for Honda going into the 2022 season.

They also look some of the other storylines to keep an eye on in testing, as well as touch on MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s move into car racing.