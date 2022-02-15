Tank Slappers Podcast: Assessing the storylines from MotoGP testing

Split between the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia and the new Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, pre-season testing for MotoGP consisted of just five official days of running.

Honda's Pol Espargaro topped the Mandalika test outright on HRC's radically revised 2022 bike, with the Japanese marque looking like it has come in from the cold after two difficult seasons.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was left unhappy with his Yamaha, while Ducati's form remains unknown as it still has some work to do to get the best from its new engine.

At Suzuki, progress looks like it has been made with its GSX-RR after a poor defence to its and Joan Mir's title in 2021, while both KTM and Aprilia have cause for cautious optimism.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss what we saw from pre-season testing, and debate whether Mandalika and Indonesia are ready to host a MotoGP race next month.