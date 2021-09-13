Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future
MotoGP / Aragon GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

Francesco Bagnaia became the eighth different rider to win a MotoGP race in 2021 after beating Marc Marquez in a thrilling duel at the Aragon Grand Prix.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

The factory Ducati rider has come close to victory in MotoGP before, but has been cruelly denied by misfortune and error.

However, during the Aragon weekend, Bagnaia proved faultless, displaying strong pace throughout practice before taking pole with a lap-record-smashing effort.

He led from the off and stayed in front for all 23 laps of the race, but had to absorb massive pressure from Honda's Marc Marquez - the Spaniard enjoying a physically easier weekend on the anticlockwise Aragon track.

PLUS: How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Marquez made seven attempts across the final three laps to take the lead and victory away from Bagnaia, but the Ducati rider retaliated immediately each time and would ultimately prevail in an all-time classic MotoGP contest.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Bagnaia's stunning breakthrough victory and what it means for the Ducati rider going forward.

They also look at the tough race Fabio Quartararo endured on his Yamaha and how this affects the championship picture heading into the final five races, which the pair discuss Maverick Vinales' first outing on the Aprilia.

 
shares
comments
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Previous article

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

6 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

7 h
3
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

1 h
4
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

6 h
5
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

13 min
Latest news
Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

1m
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus
MGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

2 h
Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice
MGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

3 h
Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

5 h
Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
MGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

7 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Trending Today

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
2 h
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.