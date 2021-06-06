Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Morbidelli: MotoGP riders should prepare to "suffer" in Catalan GP Next / Catalunya MotoGP: Oliveira fends off Zarco to win, Quartararo loses third to penalty
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Rossi feels “genuine support” from his SRT MotoGP team

By:

Valentino Rossi says he feels “genuine support” from his Petronas Sepang Racing Team in MotoGP following a strong Saturday showing at the Catalan Grand Prix.

The nine-time grand prix world champion’s MotoGP future beyond 2021 remains in doubt as he’s struggled for form this year, with Autosport revealing on Saturday that SRT and Yamaha has already been sounding out potential replacements for Rossi in 2022.

Rossi made it into Q2 for just the third time in 2021 at Barcelona on Saturday, doing so directly from FP3 having made a step forward with the set-up of his M1 after going “the wrong way” on Friday.

Though only managing 11th in Q2, 0.752 seconds off the pole time set by Fabio Quartararo, Rossi’s progress was halted by an early crash in the session.

Rossi’s progression to Q2 was met with exuberant celebrations from his side of the SRT garage.

Asked if this showed how much pressure his side of the team is under, Rossi said: “I’m very happy of the behaviour of the team, of the atmosphere in the pits because I have genuine support.

“All the guys understand that this challenge is difficult, and everybody is very, very sad when my performance is bad, like Friday when I was P18 and my pace was very bad.

“So, they know that we need good results and still we can do some good races and we can enjoy but we need to be strong.

“My box, but also all the guys of the team support me very much, and it was funny today.

“And then to enter into Q2 at the moment, for us, is a good result.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s this more than the pressure. The pressure for the team, I don’t think they have a lot of pressure.

“I think that they want to arrive in front, like normal. I don’t feel any particular pressure. It’s more genuine support.”

Rossi has previously spoken of having the full backing of SRT management despite suffering his worst-ever season so far having scored just 15 points from the first six races.

Speaking about his performance gains at Barcelona, Rossi believes the track has played a factor but also feels the step forward is genuine.

“I like the circuit here in Barcelona, I ride quite well,” he said.

“But we also improved the setting of the bike. I think we did a mistake on Friday.

“On Friday we followed the wrong way. But these are things that happen all the weekends to more or less all the riders.

“The problem is when it happens to me, it’s ‘Rossi’s too old, you have to stop’ after one bad practice.

“But it’s normal, you work and we try a wrong way. But I’m very, very happy at the feeling I have today because I was not so bad on the track, and I enjoy.”

 

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders should prepare to “suffer” in Catalan GP

Previous article

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders should prepare to “suffer” in Catalan GP

Next article

Catalunya MotoGP: Oliveira fends off Zarco to win, Quartararo loses third to penalty

Catalunya MotoGP: Oliveira fends off Zarco to win, Quartararo loses third to penalty
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win
MGP

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

11m
Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalan MotoGP review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalan MotoGP review

48m
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus
MGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

2h
Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder
MGP

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder

5h
Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP

20h
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
2h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

