Subscribe
Previous / How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another Next / Mir anticipates India "struggle" as Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike a no-show
MotoGP / Indian GP News

Riders have been “too hard” on India MotoGP track over safety concerns

Pol Espargaro believes MotoGP riders were “a bit too hard” when it came to their concerns over the safety of the Indian Grand Prix circuit.

Lewis Duncan
By:
General view of the circuit

This weekend marks the first ever Indian GP for MotoGP, which will be staged at the same Buddh International Circuit which hosted Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013.

The track required upgrade works to improve safety, though these were only completed recently and several riders felt unease about the proximity of barriers to the circuit at some corners.

This led to the riders uniting over the matter, with a vote set to take place after all of them had walked the circuit on whether it is safe enough to race on. That has now happened, with all the riders giving the track the green light.

Tech3’s Espargaro had already explored the circuit prior to this and feels the work done to it is satisfactory.

“I walked it two times yesterday and ran it one time this morning,” he said on Thursday.

“Honestly, I think we were a little bit too hard before coming here to see what really was. I think it is much better than what we all expected.

“About the safety, for sure there are some things that can be improved. But I believe in all the race tracks in the world there are places we would like to improve.

“And here for sure, we need to figure it out, especially racing and crashing. There is nothing critical, I would say, but for sure in some places it can be improved.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But I believe, as I said, that we’ve been too hard before coming here and for me, looking at the layout, it could be one of the most fun of the year.

“There is up and down, the corners are different, there is banking in some areas. It’s something different than what we are used to racing on and it looks very fun.”

RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez echoed these thoughts, though highlighted that some kerbs has caused him concern.

“Honestly, I like it. I think the track is super nice,” he added.

“We have to see well some of the kerbs, because I think in some places it looks not too safe. It could be safe, but maybe they don’t think that in the end we are on a MotoGP bike.

“We need to be careful with kerbs and try to see what the best solution is, to work with the air fence.

“Honestly, I think the track is safe, but in some points you need to see better. But anyway, I like the track, I like the paddock. It was a good surprise, honestly.”

Fernandez also noted that riders “need to be calm” through the banked Turn 8 right-hander as “the wall is too close there”, but that “more or less, it looks you have good margin if you crash”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Gresini’s Alex Marquez feels the wall at Turn 4 is “critical” and that the rest of the track is “on the limit, but not bad”.

“This is a really nice layout, I will say,” Marquez added.

Insight: How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another

“More up and down than what we expected. It’s really nice. Some walls are really close, but better than what we expected – just Turn 4 is a little bit critical, but for the rest it’s not bad.

“So, I think we need to speak [about this] but it should be a good weekend for everybody. The run-off area [at Turn 4] is not bad, it’s like 70m or 90m more less.

“But later the wall is going like this [comes closer]. For the rest it’s fine, on the limit, but not bad – with air fence, it’s not bad.”

shares
comments

How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another

Mir anticipates India "struggle" as Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike a no-show
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe