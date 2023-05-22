Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP Next / Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic
MotoGP News

Razgatlioglu 2024 MotoGP move off as he joins BMW in World Superbikes

Toprak Razgatlioglu will not make a move to MotoGP in 2024 as BMW announced it has signed the Turkish rider to join its World Superbike squad.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Razgatlioglu has been a mainstay on the WSBK grid since his debut in 2018 with the Kawasaki-backed Puccetti squad, with which he took his first wins in the series in 2019.

For 2020, Razgatlioglu moved to Yamaha and ended its title drought dating back to Ben Spies in 2009 when he clinched the championship in 2021 by 13 points from WSBK dominator Jonathan Rea.

Runner-up in 2022, Razgatlioglu currently sits second in 2023 but is already 69 points behind Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista – who has won all but one race so far this season, with the other taken by Razgatlioglu.

On Monday morning Yamaha announced it would be parting ways with Razgatlioglu at the end of the 2023 season, making any MotoGP move look unlikely. 

In April, Razgatlioglu tested a Yamaha MotoGP bike at Jerez in an outing attended by the team’s top brass, with the 26-year-old linked to a move to the series in 2024.

Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis played this down when asked about it at the Americas GP, noting that the Japanese marque is unlikely to have a satellite squad again next year and will need an experienced hand in its factory outfit should Franco Morbidelli be moved on.

In a team statement Razgatlioglu says “there was an opportunity to go to MotoGP” next year, but he “didn’t feel the same connection with the MotoGP bike” that he does with a Superbike.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I want to say to the whole Yamaha family a very big thank you for the love and respect they have shown me,” he said.

“To win the world championship was my dream when I signed with Yamaha, and we reached that goal together.

“For next season I feel I need a new challenge and while there was an opportunity in MotoGP, I didn’t feel the same connection with the MotoGP bike that I have with the superbike.

“But if I am to stay in WorldSBK then I need a new target, a new ambition. I am sorry to leave Yamaha, both the brand and the people, as we have a very good relationship, but change is part of any sport and normal for any professional.

“So, a big thank you to Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Europe, Yamaha Motor Turkiye, the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team and especially to my crew, who have all worked so hard for me.”

Razgatlioglu’s two-day test at Jerez in April ended with him just under a second behind Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, which already put some doubt on the Turk making the switch in 2024.

Yamaha has already set out a timeline for Morbidelli to save his seat with the team in MotoGP, with Jarvis wanting a decision made by the summer break at the end of June.

Read Also:

Morbidelli, who sits 13th in the standings on 40 points having managed a best result of fourth in 2023 so far, told Autosport during the French Grand Prix that he felt “trust” from Yamaha about his future.

Current Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has been linked to his factory Yamaha seat, with the Spaniard’s current contract stating he can leave Ducati a year early if he is offered a factory team deal.

shares
comments

Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

MotoGP

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

MotoGP
French GP

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Toprak Razgatlioglu More
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

MotoGP

Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

MotoGP

Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023 Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Latest news

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic

MGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic

Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult

Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe