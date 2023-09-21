Subscribe
Previous / Mir anticipates India "struggle" as Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike a no-show Next / Bagnaia says Morbidelli “deserves” factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
MotoGP / Indian GP News

Quartararo: Yamaha’s MotoGP form will be worse if rider, team “not aligned”

Fabio Quartararo has warned that Yamaha’s 2024 MotoGP season “will be the same or worse” if the rider and team “are not aligned” on bike comments.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

The 2021 world champion was left disappointed with Yamaha’s 2024 engine prototype at the Misano test last week, noting that he “expected much better”.

“I tested it and the feeling was… I expected much better from this test, but we have to stay positive and try to analyse what happened to improve for [the] Valencia test,” Quartararo said at the time.

“I need to test it more, but like I said I expected better.

“The feeling is different, but I think I expected more power and [it] was a little bit difficult to say something positive about this engine.”

These comments were in stark contrast to Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli’s, who told motogp.com: “We could get what we expected before we started riding.

“We had some targets to reach. Anyway, the new engine is slightly faster, as we expected, consistently. It looks like it’s also easier to ride.”

Quartararo’s best speed during the San Marino GP weekend was 298.3km/h in the sprint, while his top speed in the test was 295km/h (though the former was likely set with use of a tow).

Speaking to DAZN on Thursday prior to this weekend’s Indian Grand Prix, Quartararo stood by his comments about the test being “a disappointment”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

He also feels the rider’s comments must be taken more seriously and notes that Yamaha has to become more “aligned” if it hopes to transform its fortunes in 2024.

“At the Misano test we saw the team manager's comments and mine, which were black and white, totally different,” he began.

“I can clearly say that the test it was a disappointment and that it was not up to the standard I expected.

Read Also:

“We didn't take a step forward, not at all. But if the team manager says it's better, you have to listen to him.”

He added: “In the end, one says white and one says black.

“The rider's comments I think are a bit more important, it's the rider who tests the bikes and who has the feeling if they are easier to ride or not.

“If we start [like this] and we are not aligned of course 2024 will be the same or worse.”

shares
comments

Mir anticipates India "struggle" as Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike a no-show

Bagnaia says Morbidelli “deserves” factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test

The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe