Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Quartararo spoken to Rins more at test than Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

Fabio Quartararo said he has spoken more with Alex Rins in a single test than with former Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli over the course of four MotoGP seasons.

Oriol Puigdemont
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Updated
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing.

Quartararo made his MotoGP debut in 2019 alongside Morbidelli at the Yamaha SRT squad before the Frenchman was promoted to the works teams from the start of the 2021 season, when he claimed his first and so far only title.

Morbidelli was reunited with Quartararo in 2022, when the Italian also secured a factory ride. The duo raced together until last year when Morbidelli lost his ride and was replaced by Rins.

The Italian, a member of Valentino Rossi's VR46 Academy, will partner with last year's runner-up Jorge Martin at Pramac Ducati.

Morbidelli was absent from the first pre-season test at Sepang last week after an accident he suffered while training at Portimao last month. He will also miss the Qatar test that concludes the pre-season before the racing begins at Losail on 8-10 March.

During their four years as team-mates, the distance between Quartararo and Morbidelli was evident, partly because of their different personalities with the Frenchman much more of an extrovert than the Italian.

At Sepang, Yamaha's star rider shared the garage with Rins, whom he always said he feels much closer to, not only because they both live in Andorra, but also on a personality level.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

"With Alex, I felt very good," Quartararo told Autosport/Motorsport.com during a break for running on the final day of testing in Malaysia.

"Basically I have spoken and had more contact with him in a test than with Morbidelli in four years. As it is, that's what I think and that's the reality."

He added: "It's nice to be able to go to the other side of the garage and talk naturally. Before, when Franco was there, I didn't dare.

Read Also:

"With Alex, we have this rivalry, he wants to beat me and I want to beat him. But I'd rather beat him by being first and him second than by finishing 10th and 11th.

"We have a riding style which, although not the same, means that the problems we have are the same."

Quartararo ended the Sepang test with a best lap that left him eight tenths of a second off the quickest rider, Francesco Bagnaia, and four tenths clear of Rins.

shares
comments
Previous article KTM unveils RC16 MotoGP bikes for 2024
Next article Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew
Oriol Puigdemont
More
Oriol Puigdemont
Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew

Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew

MotoGP

Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew

What we learned from MotoGP's Sepang 2024 test

What we learned from MotoGP's Sepang 2024 test

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

What we learned from MotoGP's Sepang 2024 test What we learned from MotoGP's Sepang 2024 test

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Franco Morbidelli
More
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli to miss Malaysia, Qatar MotoGP tests as recovery continues

Morbidelli to miss Malaysia, Qatar MotoGP tests as recovery continues

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Morbidelli to miss Malaysia, Qatar MotoGP tests as recovery continues Morbidelli to miss Malaysia, Qatar MotoGP tests as recovery continues

Pramac MotoGP rider Morbidelli kept in hospital after heavy training fall

Pramac MotoGP rider Morbidelli kept in hospital after heavy training fall

MotoGP

Pramac MotoGP rider Morbidelli kept in hospital after heavy training fall Pramac MotoGP rider Morbidelli kept in hospital after heavy training fall

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing
More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019"

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019"

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019" Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019"

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

MotoGP
Yamaha Factory Racing launch

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Latest news

Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso

How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors

How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors

F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors

Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana to join Extreme E

Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana to join Extreme E

EXTE Extreme E
Saudi Arabia

Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana to join Extreme E Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana to join Extreme E

The Blomqvist attributes that will make him a strong fit for IndyCar

The Blomqvist attributes that will make him a strong fit for IndyCar

INDY IndyCar

The Blomqvist attributes that will make him a strong fit for IndyCar The Blomqvist attributes that will make him a strong fit for IndyCar

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe