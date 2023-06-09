Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone Next / Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Fabio Quartararo has split with long-time manager Eric Mahe as he continues to navigate a difficult period in his MotoGP career.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Although neither the rider nor Yamaha has commented on it, Autosport has learned that both parties have decided to end their agreement and Mahe is absent from Mugello this weekend.

It is not yet known who will assume that role ahead of 2024, a key season in which the 2021 MotoGP world champion must decide his future.

Mahe began his relationship with Quartararo in mid-2016, when the Frenchman was still competing in Moto3 and after he had split with Eduardo Martin, his agent until that time.

The former Superbike rider finalised Quartararo’s promotion to Moto2 in 2017, and subsequently his jump to MotoGP with Yamaha and the Sepang Racing Team satellite squad.

It was also Mahe who secured Quartararo’s Yamaha deal for 2021, and subsequently his last contract renewal, which lasts until the end of next year.

At Mugello on Friday, Quartararo finished 15th in the combined timesheets, forcing him to go through Q1 for the third consecutive race. The Yamaha rider was among the few who could not improve on his time achieved in the morning session.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo said after the session: "I was hoping to go a bit better. The two fastest lap attempts were not too good. In the morning I didn't think I would do so well, and that's why we have to see what happened in the afternoon.

"My feelings are not the best. I have to try to have a good time on the bike, which is not happening right now. I don't have confidence in the front end.”

Read Also:

Asked whether he was feeling more calm this weekend than at the last round in Le Mans, he said: "I look more calm.

“But I try to stay calm, because in the end, getting angry every time will not help to improve our performance.”

This split comes less than a year after Marc Marquez made the decision to separate from manager Emilio Alzamora, who had accompanied the Spaniard throughout his career.

shares
comments

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Oriol Puigdemont More
Oriol Puigdemont
Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race

Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race

MotoGP
Italian GP

Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race

KTM: “Needing to feel important” has “motivated” Miller in MotoGP 2023

KTM: “Needing to feel important” has “motivated” Miller in MotoGP 2023

MotoGP
Italian GP

KTM: “Needing to feel important” has “motivated” Miller in MotoGP 2023 KTM: “Needing to feel important” has “motivated” Miller in MotoGP 2023

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future

Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3 Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1 Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe