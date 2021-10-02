Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

By:

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says the track surface at the Circuit of the Americas is “a joke” and “unsafe”, as many riders voiced safety concerns after Friday's practices in Austin.

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

MotoGP is making its first visit to COTA since 2019 after last year’s race was cancelled due to the global pandemic, with the circuit having been resurfaced in places since then.

However, the notoriously bumpy Texan circuit has visibly developed much more vicious ripples in its asphalt – with many riders having major moments over the bumps during Friday's practices, particularly at Turns 2, 3 and 10.

Quartararo – who was third overall after Friday behind Jack Miller and Marc Marquez – slammed the state of the circuit, branding it as “not a MotoGP track”.

“It’s more or less a track I use to train with a motocross bike, but much faster and with a MotoGP bike,” he said. “So, it’s really bad. I can’t imagine it, we said three years ago they need to resurface and it’s even worse.

“It’s just acceptable to race, I don’t know what to say. But it’s a joke.

“It’s not a MotoGP track for me. To make a race here – for one lap it’s OK – but for 20 laps, we will see that there will be some bad moments.

“You see a lot of bikes shaking in Turn 10. The thing is the bumps are in the worst places possible, because if you have bumps in Turns 1, 11, 12, it’s OK because it’s slow corners.

“But Turn 1, Turn 2, 3, 10 are the worst corners you can have bumps, and there are bumps there. So, let’s see.

“I usually don’t go to the safety commission, but when there is something serious, I will go and today something serious that for the safety is… the track is unsafe. It’s clear to say that it’s not great and we need to resurface everything.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo also expressed fears about how the surface will affect the opening laps of Sunday’s race will go when everyone is bunched up.

“For me, it’s dangerous, it’s really dangerous,” he added. “On the race, the first two laps will be a mess, I think. So, let’s see.

“Turns 2, 3 and 10 are really dangerous parts of the track already without bumps. But with bumps it’s one level more.”

Honda’s Marc Marquez – who has won at COTA every year bar 2019 since 2013 – echoed Quartararo’s thoughts, adding: “The bumps are on the limit. The condition of the track surface is in the limit.

“The problem is it’s not like real bumps. The surface is moving, and then it’s so difficult.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Reigning world champion Joan Mir feels that if the track isn’t resurfaced properly for next year, there’s no way MotoGP can safely race there.

“I think that I talk for all the riders if I say if we come back here next year and they don’t resurface it, it’s no chance to race,” he said. “So, there’s some solutions in this case, but for sure this means money.

“It’s expensive and I don’t know if they will find any solution in this case. But here looks like every three years they must resurface and this is something that means money. I understand it’s really difficult, but some solutions we have to find because it’s unsafe.”

MotoGP struck Brno from its 2021 calendar after the circuit was unable to pay for a much-needed resurfacing following safety fears in last season’s Czech Grand Prix, so it’s not unreasonable to imagine Dorna putting the same pressure on COTA.

Read Also:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro went one step further than Mir, saying that he doesn’t believe it’s possible to race at COTA this weekend with the track in its current state.

“We have been complaining about this track for many years and they haven't resurfaced it, the bumps are very, very dangerous,” he said. “The bikes in 2015 were much worse than now, it's been six years and Marquez's time after all this time is two seconds slower [than his lap record from 2015, a 2m01.135s].

“The track is very dangerous and for me it's too dangerous to race here on Sunday.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

1 d
2
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

1 d
3
Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

21 h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

5 min
5
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session

9 h
Latest news
Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

5m
MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

8 h
Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session
MGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session

9 h
Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA
MGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

13 h
Marquez: ’22 Honda offered “one of the biggest differences” he’s felt in MotoGP
MGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda offered “one of the biggest differences” he’s felt in MotoGP

16 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session Americas GP
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA Americas GP
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez beats Miller to lead FP2 session

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.