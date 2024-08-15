Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters
Having long been an advocate of putting a young rider at Pramac, Quartararo has changed his tone now that Miller is in frame
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo believes it would be better for Yamaha to sign two experienced riders for its Pramac satellite team next year as the marque “doesn’t have time” to turn around its fortunes in MotoGP.
Quartararo’s comments mark a stark change in his approach after he had publicly backed Moto2 frontrunner Tony Arbolino last month for the second seat at Pramac.
The 2021 champion was also in favour of signing one-time grand prix winner Fabio di Giannantonio, a rider who is currently in only his third season in the premier class, before the Italian locked in a deal directly with Ducati to continue at VR46 in 2025.
“It's difficult to say [about the line-up] but in the end we don't have time [to fix the bike],” Quartararo said on the eve of this weekend’s Austrian GP.
“We have to improve fast and it's true that with two experienced riders things can go faster.
“With a young rider, of course, it's great for the future, like [Fermin] Aldeguer. He is going to a factory [Ducati] where the bike is already working and he is good to build for the future.
“Right now, it's true that we need an experienced rider, and it also depends how long the contract is for the riders.
“Both options are really good. I don't want to enter this [decision process] because at the end, to have a young rider or experienced rider, you can find positives in both ways.
“But it's true that with the amount of time we have, having two experienced [riders] is not too bad also.”
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: KTM Images
Pramac had initially been looking for a youngster to partner Trackhouse ace Miguel Oliveira next year, but has since changed its heart and is closing on a deal with KTM outcast Jack Miller.
Both Oliveira and Miller are 29 years old and have raced for multiple manufacturers in the past, bringing with them a ton of experience as Pramac prepares to end a two-decade partnership with Ducati and join forces with Yamaha.
Yamaha is also looking for a second rider to strengthen its test team, particularly at a time when Cal Crutchlow is unable to fulfill his duties due to a longer-than-expected injury recovery period.
One rider who has emerged as a serious contender in recent weeks is Augusto Fernandez, who doesn’t have a seat in MotoGP in 2025 after being dropped by the KTM group along with Miller.
Quartararo, who is able to have some indirect influence on Yamaha’s decision-making due to his status as the 2021 champion, admitted that he has put forward Fernandez’s name as a test rider.
“It's already [been a] few months that I'm pushing to have a test rider that has been on the MotoGP bike really recently,” he said.
“Like Augusto is clearly one rider that I pushed since few months ago and I think he is young.
“If he is riding fast, for sure he will do some wildcards next year with Yamaha. For sure if he is riding fast he will have the ability to come back also in the championship [as a full-time rider].
“I think this is really important to find a rider who wants to come back and give some proper information.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Quartararo: Yamaha testing "way too many things" on MotoGP weekends
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Yamaha in talks to sign Fernandez to bolster MotoGP test team in 2025
Yamaha retains Rins on new two-year MotoGP contract
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Vips: Pitlane space reason Portland picked for first IndyCar start of 2024
Acosta explains cause of scary high-speed crash in Austria MotoGP practice
Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in Austria MotoGP
NASCAR: When rubbin' stops being racin'
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments