Subscribe
MotoGP Yamaha Factory Racing launch
News

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

Fabio Quartararo says he didn’t ‘feel any better’ on Yamaha’s 2024 MotoGP bike in last week’s Sepang shakedown, but believes there is potential for improvement.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Co-author Oriol Puigdemont
Updated
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Quartararo heads into the new season on the back of Yamaha’s first winless MotoGP campaign in two decades, as the Iwata marque lost more ground to its European rivals in the development race last year.

Quartararo had previously given a lukewarm review when he got to sample its 2024 prototype at Valencia last year, having felt that the improvements it made on aerodynamics were undermined by a lack of progress on the engine side.

The Frenchman’s assessment wasn’t very different when he was among the select few race riders to test a 2024 bike at the Sepang circuit last week, part of MotoGP's new system of concessions that currently benefits Yamaha and Honda.

While admitting that there is scope to make significant strides, the 2021 champion suggested his feeling on the Yamaha M1 wasn’t any better than what it was last year, when he could score just three podium finishes in 20 grands prix.

“At the moment I don't really feel better,” he said. “I feel the potential is there. 

“From lap 21 we didn't make a time attack, but we did of course with new tyres. We have pushed at our 100%. 

“And from lap 22, Day 1, I made 58.5 so it's already quite fast. Now we have to, during these three days, step up in the time attack, that is already under plan to be better.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The most important [part of the race weekend] is Friday afternoon. To be already in the top 10 on Friday afternoon, 70% of the job is done. 

“And then of course for qualifying I think we have to find a solution on my riding style and my bike, I think it's not only on one side, and we are gonna find it.”

A lack of engine grunt has been Yamaha’s biggest weakness in MotoGP in the last few years, making it difficult for Quartararo to make progress through the field whenever he failed to qualify near the front.

The Frenchman feels Yamaha needs to make progress on the electronics side in order to get more performance out of the M1’s engine, describing the power delivery of the current package as "pretty aggressive".

He said: “I'm sure [the engine is] better. But I think we have to work a lot on the electronics to improve the character of the engine because it is still pretty aggressive and we have to...we have the potential but we are not using it. 

“So I think with the electronics we are a little bit far away, not only in the development of the engine, but we have to find the best electronics for this engine and use it on our bike.”

2024 marks the final season of Quartararo’s two-year contract with Yamaha and he has previously made it clear that the Japanese manufacturer has a limited amount of time at its disposal to convince him to stay for another term.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

But the Frenchman was coy when asked again about his future at Sepang, saying no decision has been made regarding where he will be racing in 2025.

“We have to be clever,” he said. “I'm 100% focused on the job. I think they are doing big steps compared to the previous years. 

“So, of course, for my future I will have to take my time. Okay, of course, I think it's going to be a really important move, I would say.”

Quartararo and new team-mate Alex Rins, who replaces the underperforming Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha, will again be in action in this week’s Sepang test from 6-8 February.

The new season will begin on 10 March in Qatar following another pre-season test at the Losail circuit.

shares
comments
Previous article Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco
Next article Marquez 'hates' move towards F1-style aero in MotoGP
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Marquez 'hates' move towards F1-style aero in MotoGP

Marquez 'hates' move towards F1-style aero in MotoGP

MotoGP

Marquez 'hates' move towards F1-style aero in MotoGP Marquez 'hates' move towards F1-style aero in MotoGP

Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco

Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco

MotoGP

Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco Honda's 2024 MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Fabio Quartararo
More
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha reveals 2024 MotoGP livery ahead of Sepang test

Yamaha reveals 2024 MotoGP livery ahead of Sepang test

MotoGP
Yamaha Factory Racing launch

Yamaha reveals 2024 MotoGP livery ahead of Sepang test Yamaha reveals 2024 MotoGP livery ahead of Sepang test

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay

MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team has “really short time” to convince me to stay

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha Factory Racing
More
Yamaha Factory Racing
The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

MotoGP

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro Morbidelli “has no respect for anybody” in MotoGP – Espargaro

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

INDY IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas

Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas

F1 Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift

Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift

F1 Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe