Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying Next / Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / British GP News

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo admits he was “really not happy” after qualifying for the MotoGP British Grand Prix as he was “not comfortable” on soft tyres despite securing third.

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row

Quartararo has been in dominant form throughout the Silverstone weekend, ending Friday over half a second clear of the field and immediately setting the best lap of the event of 1m58.990s on his first flying lap in qualifying.

However, the Frenchman would be shuffled out of pole by Honda’s Pol Espargaro and the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia, albeit by just 0.036 seconds.

In parc ferme, Quartararo said he suffered with a lot of “shaking” on his M1 on soft rubber, but was at least confident in his race pace for Sunday.

“To be honest I don’t feel good with the bike,” Quartararo admitted immediately after qualifying.

“On the [race] pace it’s good, but on one lap the bike shaking everywhere and I feel not great.

“We need to see why because honestly, I’m on the front row but I’m really not happy because I felt like I’m not feeling comfortable on time attack.

“But the most important thing is we are fast on the pace, so let’s see what we can do. But I think we can do something really good.”

In the press conference later in the day, Quartararo added: “Today I’ve been struggling so much with the soft tyre, even this morning.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I had the chance to do two time attacks in FP3 and I was not feeling great on the bike.

“With the medium tyre it was immediately better and normally in time attack you put in a soft tyre.

“With our bike, everything goes much easier but just with more grip.

“But today it was not the case, and I was struggling so much in acceleration.

“In the end the goal was to be on the front row, and we will not touch the soft tyre anymore.

“So, I’m feeling happy because in FP4 in the first run I was pushing well, and in the second run I was riding more smooth and the lap time was coming also. I’m happy about my pace and with my tyres.”

Quartararo is still walking with a limp on the ankle he hurt in his FP2 crash on Friday afternoon, but says it’s still not giving him any trouble on the bike.

“The ankle feels ok on the bike, so that’s the most important thing,” he said.

“I’m just struggling to walk, but on the bike it’s ok. For the race we’ll be ok.

“I’m just going to the Clinica [Mobile] to get some ice and some treatment with the physio, but everything is ok.”

shares
comments

Related video

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying

Previous article

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying

Next article

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

3 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
5
Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in F1 Belgian GP after Eau Rouge Q3 crash

1 h
Latest news
Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

19m
Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row
MGP

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row

50m
Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying
MGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying

1 h
“Shocking” maiden Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Pol Espargaro
MGP

“Shocking” maiden Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Pol Espargaro

1 h
British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
MGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

4 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Norris cleared to race in F1 Belgian GP after Eau Rouge Q3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in F1 Belgian GP after Eau Rouge Q3 crash

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

W Series Spa: Kimilainen wins after sweeping past Chadwick in wet race
W Series W Series

W Series Spa: Kimilainen wins after sweeping past Chadwick in wet race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to Silverstone MotoGP front row

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying

“Shocking” maiden Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Pol Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

“Shocking” maiden Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Pol Espargaro

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.