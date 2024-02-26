Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer

Bartolini's recruitment is the result of a drive from Yamaha in a bid to improve its form, after going from title contenders in 2021 and 2022 to a first winless season in 20 years in 2023.

The Italian previously served as Gigi Dall’Igna’s right-hand man at Ducati before he was approached by Yamaha.

The Japanese marque also poached aerodynamics engineer Marco Nicotra from Ducati for 2024.

At the end of pre-season testing, Yamaha appeared to have found more top speed from its M1, but the grip issues in qualifying trim that have plagued it for some time persisted – much to Quartararo’s frustration.

Quartararo says Bartolini can’t be expected to make a big impact right now given how fresh to the project he is, but says he “really loves” his way of working.

“The thing is, Max arrived a few months ago – I don’t know if even two months, one and a half,” the 2021 world champion said.

“So I can’t expect him to understand everything, he needs to understand the bike.

“[But] already the way we are working is really good, I really love [this] and this is why I’m really motivated because I feel like we are really working in a good way.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I have to be patient because it’s never a pleasure to finish six-tenths [behind] to someone.

“But I think that he’s really calm and when I’m going into the box and I’m angry, I look at him and he’s laughing because he knows that we are missing a lot.

“But he needs time, we all need time and I think it will arrive. But not right now.”

The Frenchman added: “Really good connection. I talk a lot with him, I think he’s great.

“The first meeting with him was like three hours. I was asking him question, question, questions and for him it was difficult because he moved from a factory that was winning.

“It’s also a big challenge for him and, first of all for myself. I want to be back winning.

“But someone moving from a factory like they are winning for the last three years and [to still decide that he wants to] move - I think it’s a big challenge for him and I want to be a part of this challenge for him to be back at the top also.”