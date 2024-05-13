All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP French GP

Quartararo: France “first race this year that I feel competitive” in MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo says he is “happy” with his French Grand Prix despite a late crash “because it’s the first race this year that I feel I’m competitive”.

Lewis Duncan Lorenza D'Adderio
Upd:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Quartararo enjoyed one of his stronger weekends on the weak Yamaha package in 2024 in front of his home crowd at Le Mans, qualifying eighth and fighting inside the top eight in the grand prix.

The 2021 world champion was running sixth when he crashed out at Turn 9 on lap 17 of 27, but walked away from it still content with what he was able to do on the M1 last Sunday.

“To be honest, I’m happy,” he said.

“I’m happy because it’s the first race this year that I feel I’m competitive and I’m fighting with riders I used to fight with in the past, like Aleix [Espargaro].

“I was seeing Maverick [Vinales] and Marc [Marquez] in front of me. 10 laps to the end, I crashed.

“So, I feel happy and unfortunately, we crashed, but being in this position in P6 without many crashes in front of me was the first time.

“So, I gave it everything and I wanted the maximum. Unfortunately, we crashed but we gave it our 100%.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha tried a new set-up on Quartararo’s bike that, he said, it expected to offer him a completely different feeling.

However, he felt the changes made the bike only a little better but enough to have a positive impact and perhaps become his base setting going forward.

“We made a massive change on the bike [in warm-up] that the team expected for me to say ‘it’s completely different’ or ‘bad’ or something – they expected me to feel a big difference, but I felt a small difference in a better way,” he explained.

“So we raced with this bike. For me, it looks like it’s going to be our new base.

“And after [Monday] we will have two days of testing in Mugello, so we will have also the chance to compare in totally different tracks.

“But today I think I was riding really, really well and hopefully we can carry on.”

On the benefits of the new set-up, Quartararo added: “Little bit of grip, especially going in but slightly.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

“But clearly, we got the ideas of what to improve, but it’s going to take time.

“The electronic [setting] we are using, or how we are using it, is not in a good way.

“But we are learning step by step. You can see from Turn 5 to Turn 6 that our bike is always moving a lot compared to the guys who were in front.

“Our bike is super heavy, it’s not turning. But step by step we are trying to improve these things and I think we are going in a good way.”

Quartararo, who sits 12th in the standings on 25 points after five rounds, says battling at the sharp end again was a mental boost – more so than his shock sprint podium at Jerez (which was then stripped from him for a tyre pressure infringement) as his French GP performance was genuine pace.

“For me, mentally, it was good,” he noted.

“This is why, of course, I’m frustrated to not finish the race, but for me to battle with Aleix, to see that at the end the podium guys were in front, then Marc [Marquez] pulled away.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

“But I was able to see them not too far and my pace was not too bad, because in Jerez, yes, we made a good sprint but half of them crashed in front of me and I did a really good start.

“But today was the first race where really we were able to fight.

“This, mentally, is good and step by step we are improving. It’s going to be a long way but we will arrive.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win
Next article 10 things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Podcast: MotoGP French GP review

Podcast: MotoGP French GP review

MotoGP
French GP
Podcast: MotoGP French GP review
Marquez ‘still missing something’ to fight for 2024 MotoGP title

Marquez ‘still missing something’ to fight for 2024 MotoGP title

MotoGP
French GP
Marquez ‘still missing something’ to fight for 2024 MotoGP title
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday heroics

Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday heroics

MotoGP
French GP
Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday heroics
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

MotoGP
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead

Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

WEC WEC
Spa
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe