Skip to main content
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

The work Williams must do in Bahrain to avoid starting F1 2026 behind

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch
The work Williams must do in Bahrain to avoid starting F1 2026 behind

Obituary: Legendary Porsche engineer Peter Falk

General
General
Obituary: Legendary Porsche engineer Peter Falk

Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

Williams launches 2026 F1 car livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launches 2026 F1 car livery

Aston Martin was four months late with 2026 F1 car design, Newey reveals

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Aston Martin was four months late with 2026 F1 car design, Newey reveals

Rally Finland drops famous stage for WRC 2026

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
Rally Finland drops famous stage for WRC 2026

How energy management could turn F1 2026 into “speed chess”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
How energy management could turn F1 2026 into “speed chess”
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing

Quartararo suffers early exit to MotoGP Sepang test after finger break

A difficult start to pre-season for Quartararo, whose Sepang test has been cut short by injury

Rachit Thukral Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo will sit out the remainder of MotoGP’s Sepang pre-season test after breaking a finger in a crash on Tuesday.

Just an hour into the start of collective testing in Malaysia, Quartararo went down at Turn 5 on his V4-powered Yamaha M1 and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks.

Although he was initially released with only arm soreness and even returned to the track in the afternoon, the Frenchman later revealed he had fractured the middle finger on his right hand.

The 26-year-old will skip the final two days of the Sepang test to return home and begin his recovery.

“The arm is a bit sore, but the finger is broken, so we decided to stop the next two days of tests. I think it's the best,” he said during the official MotoGP feed. “Of course, if it was a race weekend, I could follow, but there is no sense to make two more days.”

Speaking to media including Autosport, he added: “This one is pretty broken, so we'll do a check-up tomorrow or the day after tomorrow in Barcelona.

“I lost the front pretty early, so pretty fast. The impact was big, but then it was the amount of laps I did in the gravel. I was beaten. I didn't get knocked out, but luckily it's just a few things.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Oriol Puigdemont

It remains unclear whether Quartararo will require surgery or how long he will be sidelined, but the injury will inevitably disrupt his preparations for the new season.

However, he had already logged important mileage on the new-for-2026 M1 during last week’s Sepang shakedown. Yamaha’s Group D concession status allowed its race riders additional track time compared to its rivals.

“We already tested everything that we had to test. Of course, two days more would have been great for electronics and mapping, but I think we did more than enough. So I prefer to recover and be ready for the real [thing],” he said.

Despite breaking his finger on Tuesday morning, Quartararo managed to complete 14 laps at Sepang in the afternoon session, setting a best time of 1m57.869s to end up ninth. He was the fastest Yamaha rider in the field, five spots ahead of Jack Miller on the Pramac Yamaha.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Sepang test: Marquez tops Day 1 as Quartararo crashes
Next article Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP Sepang test: Marquez tops Day 1 as Quartararo crashes

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Marquez tops Day 1 as Quartararo crashes

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy
More from
Fabio Quartararo

Exclusive: Honda agrees deal with Quartararo for 2027 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MotoGP
Exclusive: Honda agrees deal with Quartararo for 2027 MotoGP season

Razgatlioglu aims to challenge Quartararo in rookie MotoGP season

MotoGP
MotoGP
Razgatlioglu aims to challenge Quartararo in rookie MotoGP season

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

Why it is time for Yamaha to unleash its MotoGP V4 early

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Why it is time for Yamaha to unleash its MotoGP V4 early

Latest news

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

The work Williams must do in Bahrain to avoid starting F1 2026 behind

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
The work Williams must do in Bahrain to avoid starting F1 2026 behind

Obituary: Legendary Porsche engineer Peter Falk

General
MISC General
Obituary: Legendary Porsche engineer Peter Falk

Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Why KTM should be encouraged after first MotoGP Sepang test

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Plus
General
Plus
General
By Autosport staff
The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Valencia GP
By Richard Asher
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look
View more