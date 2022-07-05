Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races

Current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo admits he “complained too much” about his Yamaha’s lack of top speed, which distracted him in the early races of 2022.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo "complained too much" about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races

Quartararo has been vocal about Yamaha’s lack of top speed gains with its engine since the November post-season test at Jerez last year, and admitted during February’s pre-season testing that the minimal progress with the M1 meant his MotoGP future beyond 2022 was open.

In the early races he struggled for results, finishing ninth in Qatar, eighth in Argentina and seventh in Austin before a return to Europe in Portugal yielded his first of three wins in the first half of the 2022 campaign.

Reflecting on the first half of the year ahead of last month’s Dutch GP – which he crashed out of – Quartararo concedes his complaining in the early races did distract him and a change of mindset when he arrived in Portugal helped him to improve.

“Of course, it has been a great first part of the season,” Quartararo, who leads the standings by 21 points, said at Assen.

“Qatar, Argentina, Austin were quite tough. I think, like I’ve said many times, I was complaining a little bit too much about my top speed and I was not focused on my riding.

“Then when we arrived to Europe I could really focus on riding.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I made great results and of course from Portugal to now we have made almost all the times podiums; just at Le Mans we were fourth.

“But I think we made a great first 10 races, exactly the same points as last year at the same point [of the season].”

Quartararo went on to brand his run of results since the opening four flyaway races as “pretty great”, adding: “Of course, the win in Portugal because when you come from really tough moments and you win, in Portugal I think it was one of the best.

Read Also:

“But of course, Sachsenring, I never really expected to win on that kind of track.

“And of course, all the victories, the podiums, the race in Mugello where I was struggling all weekend. So, it’s been pretty great races in Europe.”

Quartararo recently signed a new two-year deal to remain with Yamaha through to the end of 2024.

