All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP French GP

Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday heroics

Fabio Quartararo says he doesn't know how he produced a lap in French Grand Prix practice on his Yamaha MotoGP bike to secure a place Q2.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For just the second time this season, Quartararo will make an appearance in the pole shootout qualifying session on Saturday after finishing Friday's running at his home round in 10th.

While Yamaha brought a raft of changes to its bike for the Jerez test after the Spanish GP, only a few items – and not the swingarm he was hoping to run – have been brought to Le Mans.

But Quartararo – whose team-mate Alex Rins could only manage 14th - says this didn't offer him many benefits on his run to a top 10 spot in practice on Friday.

"I don't know," the 2021 world champion said when asked how he managed that lap. "Pushing all we have, the window we have for the bike to be like that is really small.

"I think we made a great choice on the front tyre with the hard.

"And yeah, I was pushing absolutely to the limit. When I made the first time attack, I was already P8 I think.

"So, I had to push even more and I improved. It was on the limit, but more than being directly into Q2 is we are less than two tenths to third. So, this is positive."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked what improvements he could feel on the bike, he added: "Nothing. Unfortunately, nothing yet because we ride with the standard bike and we have to make a step, especially on the grip. But not only on traction but especially going in."

A lack of rear grip has been a constant issue for the Yamaha this year and Quartararo says it's important for the team to understand why the bike's behaviour changes so radically with different levels of adhesion.

"The grip is our main issue because we clearly see from the medium tyre this morning it was a nightmare," he added.

"Not for the bike, but for the tyres, and as soon as we have a little bit of grip our bike feels completely different.

"We have to understand why with more grip the bike completely changes because in the past you used to lose a little bit of performance but not as much as now.

"So, this is at the moment our main thing to improve, the grip and the bike to turn."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Marquez explains worst Friday of 2024 MotoGP season in France
Next article MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin’s 2024 MotoGP form giving him “some power” in contract talks

Martin’s 2024 MotoGP form giving him “some power” in contract talks

MotoGP
French GP
Martin’s 2024 MotoGP form giving him “some power” in contract talks
Marquez “angry with myself” after Le Mans MotoGP Q1 exit

Marquez “angry with myself” after Le Mans MotoGP Q1 exit

MotoGP
French GP
Marquez “angry with myself” after Le Mans MotoGP Q1 exit
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

MotoGP
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team “must be an extension of the factory”
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe