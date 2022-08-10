Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock at Austrian GP for Honda progress update Next / 2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP News

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

Pol Espargaro isn’t sure the problems Honda is facing at races in MotoGP this season are being relayed back to Japan as “we’re not getting the material we need”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

Honda came to the 2022 MotoGP season with a radically overhauled bike aimed at fixing the rear grip problems it has faced in recent years, with the package met with initial praise from its riders in the pre-season.

But one podium aside in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix, Espargaro has failed to get near the top five all year as grip problems continue.

Ahead of the summer break, Honda boss Alberto Puig said the Japanese marque “needs to change its way of thinking” in order to dig itself out of its woes.

But Espargaro – who is set to return to KTM with Tech3 next year after signing a two-year deal – doesn’t feel the race team has much support from the factory back in Japan at this moment.

“What bothers me is that Honda is not speaking out, that there is no reaction,” Espargaro said after struggling to 14th at the British Grand Prix. 

“I don't see that Honda is very concerned. I don't know what to interpret.

“The worst thing is that a manufacturer like this does not show its muscle.

"Five years ago, it seemed unthinkable that the Japanese brands would gradually struggle, and that the Italians would fly.

“It was something that could not be foreseen.

“The problem is that I have no idea what Honda is thinking; I don't know if what is happening here is coming to Japan.

“At first glance it doesn't look like it because we are not getting the material we need to improve the bike.”

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the factory Honda garage, Stefan Bradl – who is replacing Marc Marquez as he continues his recovery from a fourth major arm operation – says his racing is impacting HRC’s test programme.

Read Also:

He also suggested Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race campaign – which it won last weekend – hasn’t helped the MotoGP side either.

“Yeah, it’s a problem for sure,” he said when asked if him racing was causing issues with the test programme.

“They are testing in Japan more and more. Obviously, they had to prepare the Suzuka 8 Hours as well, so finally I’m happy they won the race.

“So, maybe they have some more capacity now for MotoGP again and this is good.”

shares
comments
Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock at Austrian GP for Honda progress update
Previous article

Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock at Austrian GP for Honda progress update
Next article

2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro

2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Rins “destroyed” after “not normal” grip issues end Silverstone MotoGP win hopes British GP
MotoGP

Rins “destroyed” after “not normal” grip issues end Silverstone MotoGP win hopes

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 115mph Silverstone MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 115mph Silverstone MotoGP crash

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Plus
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Pol Espargaro More
Pol Espargaro
“Intense pain” forces Pol Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP Dutch GP
MotoGP

“Intense pain” forces Pol Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training
MotoGP

Marc Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

Mir ‘has too much trouble at Suzuki’ to look at Honda’s MotoGP woes German GP
MotoGP

Mir ‘has too much trouble at Suzuki’ to look at Honda’s MotoGP woes

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus
MotoGP

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

Latest news

2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro believes the current MotoGP championship picture following the British Grand Prix has set up “a very, very tight” title battle.

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

Pol Espargaro isn’t sure the problems Honda is facing at races in MotoGP this season are being relayed back to Japan as “we’re not getting the material we need”.

Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock at Austrian GP for Honda progress update
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez to return to MotoGP paddock at Austrian GP for Honda progress update

Marc Marquez will return to the MotoGP paddock at the Austrian Grand Prix to check up on Honda’s progress as he continues his own rehabilitation.

Rins “destroyed” after “not normal” grip issues end Silverstone MotoGP win hopes
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins “destroyed” after “not normal” grip issues end Silverstone MotoGP win hopes

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says he was “destroyed” after a “not normal” drop in grip shuffled him from the lead of the MotoGP British Grand Prix to seventh by the end. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.