Podcast: Looking ahead to MotoGP's round two reset in Portugal

After Ducati dominated the opening round of the season in Qatar with Jorge Martin winning the sprint and reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia taking the spoils in the grand prix, Portugal presents a new challenge for the Italian marque.

The unique conditions of the Qatar race coupled with the fact a test took place there just two weeks before the season started means Portugal will act as something of a reset, as well as perhaps offering a better glimpse as to what the pecking order truly looks like.