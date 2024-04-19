All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP

Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Trackhouse Racing rider Miguel Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy from home nowadays” and thinks the series could do with offering a better look inside of it.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oliveira was speaking of his experiences at Trackhouse Racing’s NASCAR facility in Concord, North Carolina, prior to last weekend’s Americas Grand Prix.

Admitting he knew very little about NASCAR prior to his visit, he says he gained a greater appreciation of the series and the intricacies of it that go far beyond drivers simply turning left.

When asked about this, he noted that MotoGP could do with opening up to fans in this way as he feels they are not getting an accurate representation of how difficult it is to ride one of these bikes on TV.

“When you get inside of a sport you get inside what it means, and you understand it’s not as simple as it looks on TV,” he said.

“We could use a bit of that in MotoGP also.

“I think people who can come and watch us live, they can appreciate that it’s difficult.

“But not from home. I think it looks too easy from home nowadays.”

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Commenting on his time at Trackhouse’s NASCAR base, five-time grand prix winner Oliveira says he was surprised at the complexities of the stock cars used in the series.

“We got a nice insight into what NASCAR racing really is about, and really positively surprised about it,” he noted.

“I got to drive the NASCAR car for a pitstop, so it made my day. No [I didn’t know much].

“For me it was like guys inside of a car, they drive left corners all the time. That was it for me.

Read Also:

“I really had no idea of the complexity of the balance of the car, the aerodynamics of the car and how little they can do technically to the car but how big of a work this means to the teams in terms of disassembling the frame, putting every part together, measuring everything to the laser detail practically.

“For the drivers as well, we got to drive the simulator and you can definitely feel the difficulty that [there] is to be competitive.”

Watch: MotoGP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win | 2024 #AmericasGP

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike
Next article Honda MotoGP boss "confused" by "good improvements" not working

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda MotoGP boss "confused" by "good improvements" not working

Honda MotoGP boss "confused" by "good improvements" not working

MotoGP
Americas GP
Honda MotoGP boss "confused" by "good improvements" not working
Acosta: MotoGP paddock 'needs more people like Kevin Schwantz'

Acosta: MotoGP paddock 'needs more people like Kevin Schwantz'

MotoGP
Americas GP
Acosta: MotoGP paddock 'needs more people like Kevin Schwantz'
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Miguel Oliveira
More from
Miguel Oliveira
How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike

How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike

MotoGP
Americas GP
How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike
Oliveira confirms Honda "approach" to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira confirms Honda "approach" to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Oliveira confirms Honda "approach" to replace Marquez in MotoGP
Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM ride

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM ride

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM ride
Trackhouse Racing Team
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

MotoGP
Texas
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse

Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse

MotoGP
Americas GP
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse
NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta race in three-wide photo finish

NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta race in three-wide photo finish

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta race in three-wide photo finish

Latest news

Norris had no reason to apologise for China F1 sprint showing, says McLaren

Norris had no reason to apologise for China F1 sprint showing, says McLaren

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris had no reason to apologise for China F1 sprint showing, says McLaren
Supercars New Zealand: Heimgartner splashes to Taupo opener victory

Supercars New Zealand: Heimgartner splashes to Taupo opener victory

SUP Supercars
Taupō Super400
Supercars New Zealand: Heimgartner splashes to Taupo opener victory
Hamilton: Norris would have been better off conceding in Turn 1

Hamilton: Norris would have been better off conceding in Turn 1

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Hamilton: Norris would have been better off conceding in Turn 1
Leclerc: Sainz “over the limit” with defence in F1 Chinese GP sprint race

Leclerc: Sainz “over the limit” with defence in F1 Chinese GP sprint race

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: Sainz “over the limit” with defence in F1 Chinese GP sprint race

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe