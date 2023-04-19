Subscribe
Previous / Miller “felt victory was on offer” before his COTA MotoGP crash Next / Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP "a small victory" after injury from Marquez clash

RNF Aprilia MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira says finishing fifth in the Americas Grand Prix was “a small victory” on his comeback from injury following his Portugal crash with Marc Marquez.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Oliveira: Fifth in COTA MotoGP "a small victory" after injury from Marquez clash

The Portuguese rider was wiped out of a podium position on the third lap of last month’s opening round of the 2023 season at the Algarve International Circuit.

Oliveira suffered tendon damage on his right side as a result of the heavy hit and was forced to miss the Argentina GP the following week.

The RNF rider was cleared to race at the Circuit of the Americas and managed to score points in both the sprint and the grand prix.

Building on his eighth in the sprint, Oliveira took the chequered flag just over a second behind factory Aprilia counterpart Maverick Vinales.

Commenting on his race last Sunday, Oliveira said: “It was not too bad. It was a tough day because it was so easy to crash that I was really happy to just stay on the bike and really be competitive.

“It was really a small victory after coming back from an injury and on a track which I really don’t like. To finish fifth is a good result.”

Oliveira says he struggled with his tendon injury, but it really didn’t make that much of a difference to him as his entire body was in pain after a physically demanding weekend at COTA.

“Injury, it was there, but to be honest I had so much pain all over the body that it was just another one,” he said.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Bob Meyer

Vinales ruing start issues on Aprilia

Maverick Vinales’ weekend was compromised by two bad launches in the sprint and the grand prix.

Dropping from eighth to 18th on the opening lap of the sprint, Vinales was able to recover to 10th – albeit to score no points – but dropped down the order again off the line in Sunday’s grand prix.

He took the chequered flag in fourth place having shown pace strong enough to fight for the podium, but blames a set-up issue with his clutch for costing him at the start.

“It’s a shame because I think we had the potential to win the race, or at least to fight for it,” Vinales said.

“But, we need to work on it. It’s mandatory we improve the start. It’s something we will fix, this is clear.

Read Also:

“I think it’s the setting of the clutch, because I can see that the procedure of my team-mates is very similar, but the behaviour of the bike is totally different.

“So, it must be something that Aprilia has to improve. We are not worried about it because we have the speed, but if we can be in the front and win races it is even better. I think we are in a good level after the first three races, we are faster than we expected. This is important.”

shares
comments

Miller “felt victory was on offer” before his COTA MotoGP crash

Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”

Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”

MotoGP
Americas GP

Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing” Marquez accepts Martin COTA MotoGP clash as “a closed thing”

Marini thought of "revenge" on Rins for past Rossi defeat in COTA MotoGP race

Marini thought of "revenge" on Rins for past Rossi defeat in COTA MotoGP race

MotoGP
Americas GP

Marini thought of "revenge" on Rins for past Rossi defeat in COTA MotoGP race Marini thought of "revenge" on Rins for past Rossi defeat in COTA MotoGP race

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change

Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

NTNL National

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management

Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management Rovanpera: Rougher Croatia WRC stages will require more puncture management

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

F1 Formula 1

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive

Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive

F1 Formula 1

Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive Book review: Guenther Steiner's Surviving to Drive

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe