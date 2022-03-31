Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID

MotoGP returns to Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina for the first time since 2019 this weekend, after the last two events were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the entire MotoGP field has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the emergence of numerous variants worldwide has still led to people still testing positive for the virus.

Having undergone a mandatory PCR test in Spain ahead of flying to Argentina on Monday earlier this week, Nakagami returned a positive result.

According to a brief statement from LCR, Nakagami underwent two more tests which returned positive results, but has no symptoms.

He is hopeful of being cleared to race in next weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas.

“Takaaki Nakagami tests positive for COVID-19,” a brief statement released on LCR’s social media channels read.

“The LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider will miss this weekend’s Argentina GP after returning a positive test on Monday before heading to Termas de Rio Hondo.

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda Photo by: MotoGP

“The rider has had no symptoms and took two more tests and all of them returned positive.

“The Japanese rider is hoping to be able to return to the paddock for the Americas GP next week.”

Nakagami added: “Unfortunately, I will not race this weekend in Argentina.

“I am really sorry for my team, sponsors and fans. I don’t have any symptoms and I am feeling good.”

The LCR team has confirmed he will not be replaced this weekend, with Alex Marquez LCR’s sole representative.

Nakagami being sidelined means HRC will be reduced to just three representatives this weekend after six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was forced to pull out of the Argentina GP due to vision issues he suffered after a violent crash in Indonesia.

He will be replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl at the factory Honda squad this weekend, joining Pol Espargaro.

Bradl last raced in MotoGP in last year’s Algarve GP replacing Marquez, who was suffering from vision problems after a training accident.

He was due to start the Valencia GP, but a heavy crash in qualifying ruled him out.