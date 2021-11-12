Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Jack Miller topped Friday practice at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

After wet conditions curtailed the top lap times in the first practice session, dry weather saw Jack Miller claim the fastest time of the day on his factory Ducati, beating Honda’s Pol Espargaro by just 0.012s after the Spaniard suffered a late fall in FP2.

Francesco Bagnaia grabbed third place on the sister factory Ducati bike ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin, with the Italian calling it his “best Friday ever in Valencia”.

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami ended FP2 in sixth place ahead of Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Brad Binder (KTM), with Andrea Dovizioso leading the Yamaha riders in ninth as Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) completed the top 10 and provisional automatic Q2 spots.

That left a frustrated Fabio Quartararo just outside in 11th place for Yamaha, with the new MotoGP world champion admitting he felt “totally lost” on his M1 during Friday practice.

Valentino Rossi started his final-ever MotoGP race down in 21st and last place on the Friday practice times. Tech3 KTM duo Danilo Petrucci (15th) and Iker Lecuona (16th) will also make their final MotoGP race starts this weekend.

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Valencia MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Valencia MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm GMT (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm GMT (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 13th November 2021
Start time: 1:10pm GMT (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch Valencia MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Valencia MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am GMT to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Start time: 11:00am GMT
MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Circuit Ricardo Tormo?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Saturday afternoon, with a very small chance of rain and highs of 21 degrees Celsius - two degrees warmer than qualifying for the Algarve GP last time out.

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix free practice 2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.927  
2 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'30.939 0.012
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.995 0.068
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'31.336 0.409
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.396 0.469
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.427 0.500
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'31.513 0.586
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'31.521 0.594
9 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'31.597 0.670
10 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.603 0.676
11 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.708 0.781
12 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.820 0.893
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'31.832 0.905
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'31.852 0.925
15 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'32.083 1.156
16 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'32.098 1.171
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.208 1.281
18 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.214 1.287
19 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'32.219 1.292
20 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.229 1.302
21 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'32.285 1.358
View full results

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix free practice 1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'40.569  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'40.724 0.155
3 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.730 0.161
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'40.940 0.371
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.943 0.374
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.015 0.446
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'41.104 0.535
8 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'41.200 0.631
9 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'41.300 0.731
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'41.486 0.917
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'41.512 0.943
12 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'41.547 0.978
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'41.889 1.320
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'41.974 1.405
15 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'42.081 1.512
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'42.158 1.589
17 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'42.168 1.599
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'42.182 1.613
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'42.438 1.869
20 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'42.767 2.198
  Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'52.981 12.412
View full results
