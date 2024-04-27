All Series
MotoGP Spanish GP
Race report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Martin wins demolition derby sprint from Acosta

Pramac’s Jorge Martin extended his MotoGP championship lead after a crash for Marc Marquez gifted him the Spanish Grand Prix sprint victory in a race that saw 15 fallers.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin leaped into the lead on the opening lap but was quickly reeled in and passed by poleman Marquez, who looked on course for a first Gresini Ducati win.

But on lap nine of 12 Marquez fell off at Turn 9, just seconds after third-fifth-placed Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder all slid off at Turn 5.

Maverick Vinales crashed at the same place on the following lap while running third, while several others all had front-end crashes through to the finish.

In all, 16 riders out of 25 made it to the chequered flag, but everyone from 12th down also suffered crashes at some stage.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was involved in a collision with Marco Bezzecchi and Binder at Turn 1 on lap three which took the factory Ducati rider out.

Through all the chaos, Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta found himself in second, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo rose from 23rd on the grid to complete the podium.

Martin now leads the championship by 29 points from Acosta, while Bagnaia is now 42 adrift.

Early rain threats came to nothing as the lights went out for the 12-lap Jerez sprint, with Binder jumping into the lead from fourth on the grid on his factory KTM.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin slotted into second ahead of Marquez, while Bagnaia found himself mired in sixth.

At Turn 9 Martin took the lead away from Binder, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro became the first crasher of a dramatic sprint at Turn 8.

Jack Miller slid off his KTM at the last corner at the end of the first lap, but remounted to finish 14th.

At the front, Marc Marquez overtook Binder at Turn 9 for second with a tough move, but the KTM rider scythed past again into the last corner on the third tour.

This move let Alex Marquez come through on the pair of them, while Binder ultimately lost the most.

Marc Marquez repassed his Gresini team-mate and brother Alex Marquez for second at Turn 1, while Binder reclaimed fourth as Bezzecchi threw his VR46 Ducati up the inside of Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi ran wide and forced Bagnaia to open the door to Binder, who came steaming up the inside but connected with the factory Ducati rider, sending him down. The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM stewards, but no further action was taken.

Through all this chaos, Martin had opened a 1.3s lead over Marc Marquez come the start of lap four – though the Gresini rider had closed the Pramac GP24 down by the start of the seventh tour.

Marquez capitalised on a moment for Martin going through Turn 7 to line up a move into Turn 9, which he executed cleanly to move into the lead.

But on lap nine his hopes of a first win since Misano 2021 were dashed when he fell at Turn 9, doing so seconds after Alex Marquez, Binder and Bastianini had identical crashes at Turn 5.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin was released into a comfortable lead as a result, with the Spaniard taking his second sprint win of the year by 2.970s from Acosta.

Yamaha’s Quartararo was already enjoying a strong fightback from a career-worst 23rd on the grid as he circulated in ninth before the chaos that enveloped the end of the race unfolded.

After Vinales fell at Turn 5 while running third on lap 10, Quartararo found himself in an unlikely rostrum spot and fended off KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa by 0.050s to secure third.

Franco Morbidelli completed the top five for Pramac Ducati, passing LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco at the last corner of the final lap before the Frenchman also tumbled off his bike.

Raul Fernandez was sixth for Trackhouse Racing as Marc Marquez recovered to ninth – though was forced to drop a spot for punting Honda’s Joan Mir wide at Turn 13 on lap 11.

Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse) – who was shuffled down to ninth after another aggressive Marquez overtake – secured the final sprint points.

Mir was 10th, 0.135s outside of the points, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami 11th as Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46), Miller, Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) saw the chequered flag despite crashes.

Honda’s Luca Marini and Stefan Bradl were late fallers, as was Bezzecchi.

MotoGP Spanish GP Sprint Results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 0

19'52.682

   160.2   12
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 0

19'55.652

   159.8   9
3 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 0

19'59.734

   159.2   7
4 Spain D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 26 KTM 0

19'59.784

   159.2   6
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 0

20'01.163

   159.0   5
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 0

20'08.564

   158.0   4
7 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 0

20'10.813

   157.8   3
8 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 0

20'10.960

   157.7   2
9 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 0

20'11.100

   157.7   1
10 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 0

20'11.235

   157.7    
11 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 0

20'13.818

   157.4    
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 0

20'14.630

   157.3    
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 0

20'16.160

   157.1    
14 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 0

20'30.583

   155.2    
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 0

20'54.970

   152.2    
16 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 0

21'15.661

   149.7    
dnf Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 0

18'33.619

   157.2 Accident  
dnf Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 0

18'33.761

   157.2 Accident  
dnf Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 0

14'58.553

   159.4 Accident  
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

13'16.272

   159.9 Accident  
dnf South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 0

13'16.515

   159.9 Accident  
dnf Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 0

13'16.799

   159.8 Accident  
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 0

13'18.393

   159.5 Accident  
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 0

3'25.135

   155.2 Accident  
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 0

 

     Accident  
View full results  

Previous article MotoGP Spanish GP: Marc Marquez grabs first Ducati pole in damp qualifying
Next article Mir rages at "irregular" MotoGP stewards after Marquez sprint clash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
