MotoGP Sepang test: Honda leads rain-hit Day 2 as engine issues sideline Yamaha
Rain disrupted the second day of running in Malaysia as MotoGP’s two Japanese manufacturers experienced contrasting fortunes
Joan Mir put Honda on top on the second day of MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang, as Yamaha sat out the action to investigate an engine issue.
While riders were keen to preserve their limited allocation of soft tyres for the final day of the test, it didn’t take long for lap times to tumble once the track opened at 9am.
Less than an hour into the session, Mir beat Marc Marquez’s benchmark from Tuesday, climbing to the top spot on the timesheets with a 1m56.874s.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli also managed to break the 1m57s barrier shortly afterwards to slot into second place, with team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio grabbing third place early aboard his Ducati GP26.
Further improvements had been expected in the afternoon, but a brief yet intense rain shower at 4pm left the track too wet for slick tyres. Although some riders ventured out afterwards, the top of the leaderboard remained unchanged.
Mir’s morning lap therefore stood as the quickest of the day, leaving the Honda rider ahead of VR46 duo Morbidelli and Di Giannantonio, who both finished within two tenths of his time.
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
After failing to complete a time attack on Tuesday, KTM’s star rider Pedro Acosta was classified fourth on the timesheets, leading the same-spec RC16 of Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales.
Marco Bezzecchi finished a solid sixth for Aprilia, with Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura in seventh and eighth positions.
Fernandez and Ogura were separated by Francesco Bagnaia, who led the factory Ducati’s charge in eighth as team-mate Marquez finished a low-key 15th.
Alex Marquez was the first rider to crash on Wednesday, with the Gresini rider going down at Turn 5. The Spaniard was able to return to the track later and set the fastest time of the afternoon session, but the track conditions meant he ended up 12th in the overall standings - behind Tech3’s Enea Bastianini and the second factory Honda of Luca Marini.
Only 17 riders took to the track at Sepang, with Yamaha deciding to sit out the day to get to the bottom of the issue that forced Fabio Quartararo to stop on track on Tuesday afternoon. This problem was unrelated to the crash he sustained earlier in the day, and which ultimately led to him withdrawing from the remainder of the test.
Yamaha itself will decide on Thursday morning whether it will return to the track for the final day. The Iwata-based manufacturer has developed a new V4 engine for 2026 as it looks to reverse its recent struggles in MotoGP.
Sepang MotoGP test - Day 2 Results:
|Pos.
|Rider
|Team
|Time / Gap
|laps
|1
|
J. Mir
|Honda HRC
|1'56"874
|34
|2
|
F. Morbidelli
|VR46 Racing Team
|+0"109
|41
|3
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|VR46 Racing Team
|+0"175
|38
|4
|
P. Acosta
|KTM Factory Racing
|+0"242
|35
|5
|
Mr. Viñales
|KTM Tech3
|+0"252
|50
|6
|
Mr. Bezzecchi
|Aprilia Racing
|+0"267
|39
|7
|
R. Fernández
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|+0.400
|28
|8
|
P. Bagnaia
|Ducati Team
|+0"428
|25
|9
|
A. Ogura
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|+0.502
|41
|10
|
E. Bastianini
|KTM Tech3
|+0.676
|27
|11
|
L. Marini
|Honda HRC
|+0.691
|28
|12
|
A. Márquez
|Gresini Racing
|+0.790
|27
|13
|
B. Binder
|KTM Factory Racing
|+0.879
|32
|14
|J. Zarco
|Honda LCR
|+1472
|30
|15
|
Mr. Márquez
|Ducati Team
|+1512
|30
|16
|L. Savadori
|Aprilia Racing
|+1692
|36
|17
|D. Moreira
|LCR Team
|+1,697
|31
|-
|J. Miller
|Pramac Yamaha
|-
|0
|-
|A. Rins
|Yamaha MotoGP Team
|-
|0
|-
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Pramac Yamaha
|-
|0
|-
|
A. Dovizioso
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|-
|0
|-
|
A. Fernández
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|-
|0
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Williams F1 2026 car finally hits the track with Silverstone shakedown
Haas has tried to leave "door open" for F1 2026 development trends - Komatsu
Failure as a life lesson: The 'painful' change Williams F1 is embracing
Breakthrough or false dawn? Bagnaia finds early confidence on 2026 Ducati
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy
The rookies to watch out for in 2026
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026
MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments