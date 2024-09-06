MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia has responded to recent form threats from Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin to set the fastest lap at Misano on Friday.

Bagnaia was quickest in hot afternoon temperatures at the San Marino Grand Prix and his home circuit where he won MotoGP races in 2021 and 2022.

The Italian is still struggling to change direction smoothly on the GP24, after his crash in Aragon last Sunday, and waited until the final minutes to clock a time just three-tenths of a second from the lap record set by Martin last year.

Current championship leader Martin was third fastest and less than three tenths behind his main title rival, with Marc Marquez splitting the pair in second. The Catalan is competing at the venue of his previous win in 2021 with Honda – having ended his win drought last weekend at Aragon.

Franco Morbidelli claimed the San Marino GP in 2020 and progressed to Q2 with his last flying effort. The Italian placed leapt up to fourth place and registered his lap time in spite of a crash by Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro that activated yellow lights and flags through Turn 1 and Turn 2 with less than two minutes to go.

In fifth was Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini, who locked out an all-Ducati top five ahead of Tech3 KTM rider Pedro Acosta in sixth.

The Spaniard initially fronted the session by matching the best lap times from FP1, but then had a slow speed crash into Turn 8, one of only six left-hand corners at the historic layout, with seven minutes of the session remaining.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Another local hero, Marco Bezzecchi, was seventh for VR46 Ducati with Maverick Vinales the first of the Aprilia quartet in eighth.

Fabio Quartararo hovered in the top 10 for most of the session, despite a glitch with a swingarm wing that snapped off his Yamaha on the approach to Turn 8, as well as several off-track or off-line excursions. The Frenchman produced his most competitive practice pace of the season to take ninth.

Jack Miller grabbed a tow from Bagnaia to occupy 10th and the last Q2 spot, with KTM team-mate Brad Binder in 11th the main victim of Morbidelli’s last-gasp effort.

Being dumped out of the top 10 in the dying seconds means the South African has work to do in order to burst out of Q1 on Saturday morning.

Aleix Espargaro led his younger brother Pol, as the siblings settled in 12th and 13th for Aprilia and KTM respectively, with Miguel Oliveira 14th for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Honda could again count on Johann Zarco as its leading rider on the RCV213V, as factory rider Joan Mir missed the Friday action due to a stomach virus, but he should be able to join Q1 tomorrow.

MotoGP San Marino GP - FP2 results