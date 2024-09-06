All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
MotoGP San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

Bagnaia fastest on Friday at Misano from Marquez and Martin

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia has responded to recent form threats from Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin to set the fastest lap at Misano on Friday.

Bagnaia was quickest in hot afternoon temperatures at the San Marino Grand Prix and his home circuit where he won MotoGP races in 2021 and 2022.

The Italian is still struggling to change direction smoothly on the GP24, after his crash in Aragon last Sunday, and waited until the final minutes to clock a time just three-tenths of a second from the lap record set by Martin last year.

Current championship leader Martin was third fastest and less than three tenths behind his main title rival, with Marc Marquez splitting the pair in second. The Catalan is competing at the venue of his previous win in 2021 with Honda – having ended his win drought last weekend at Aragon.

Franco Morbidelli claimed the San Marino GP in 2020 and progressed to Q2 with his last flying effort. The Italian placed leapt up to fourth place and registered his lap time in spite of a crash by Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro that activated yellow lights and flags through Turn 1 and Turn 2 with less than two minutes to go.

In fifth was Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini, who locked out an all-Ducati top five ahead of Tech3 KTM rider Pedro Acosta in sixth.

The Spaniard initially fronted the session by matching the best lap times from FP1, but then had a slow speed crash into Turn 8, one of only six left-hand corners at the historic layout, with seven minutes of the session remaining.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Another local hero, Marco Bezzecchi, was seventh for VR46 Ducati with Maverick Vinales the first of the Aprilia quartet in eighth.

Fabio Quartararo hovered in the top 10 for most of the session, despite a glitch with a swingarm wing that snapped off his Yamaha on the approach to Turn 8, as well as several off-track or off-line excursions. The Frenchman produced his most competitive practice pace of the season to take ninth.

Jack Miller grabbed a tow from Bagnaia to occupy 10th and the last Q2 spot, with KTM team-mate Brad Binder in 11th the main victim of Morbidelli’s last-gasp effort.

Being dumped out of the top 10 in the dying seconds means the South African has work to do in order to burst out of Q1 on Saturday morning.

Aleix Espargaro led his younger brother Pol, as the siblings settled in 12th and 13th for Aprilia and KTM respectively, with Miguel Oliveira 14th for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Honda could again count on Johann Zarco as its leading rider on the RCV213V, as factory rider Joan Mir missed the Friday action due to a stomach virus, but he should be able to join Q1 tomorrow.

MotoGP San Marino GP - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 23

1'30.685

   167.842 296
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 27

+0.185

1'30.870

 0.185 167.500 297
3 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

+0.281

1'30.966

 0.096 167.324 296
4 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 25

+0.282

1'30.967

 0.001 167.322 297
5 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 23

+0.382

1'31.067

 0.100 167.138 296
6 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 24

+0.518

1'31.203

 0.136 166.889 298
7 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 27

+0.544

1'31.229

 0.026 166.841 297
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+0.616

1'31.301

 0.072 166.710 297
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 30

+0.628

1'31.313

 0.012 166.688 290
10 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 27

+0.635

1'31.320

 0.007 166.675 296
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 23

+0.737

1'31.422

 0.102 166.489 297
12 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 20

+0.748

1'31.433

 0.011 166.469 294
13 Spain P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44 KTM 19

+0.749

1'31.434

 0.001 166.467 295
14 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 25

+1.039

1'31.724

 0.290 165.941 296
15 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 24

+1.050

1'31.735

 0.011 165.921 295
16 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 22

+1.094

1'31.779

 0.044 165.841 290
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 24

+1.201

1'31.886

 0.107 165.648 293
18 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 25

+1.223

1'31.908

 0.022 165.609 294
19 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 23

+1.276

1'31.961

 0.053 165.513 295
20 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 25

+1.523

1'32.208

 0.247 165.070 291
21 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 20

+1.542

1'32.227

 0.019 165.036 295
22 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 24

+1.703

1'32.388

 0.161 164.748 294
23 Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 20

+3.131

1'33.816

 1.428 162.240 291
24 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 0

 

      
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin sets the pace in opening practice
Next article The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha

Top Comments

Adam Wheeler
More from
Adam Wheeler
MotoGP actively seeking second US race but no plans for 2025

MotoGP actively seeking second US race but no plans for 2025

MotoGP
MotoGP actively seeking second US race but no plans for 2025
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead

MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin denies Bagnaia in sprint to extend title lead
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia surges to pole with record lap as Marquez crashes

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia surges to pole with record lap as Marquez crashes

MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia surges to pole with record lap as Marquez crashes

Latest news

Neuville: Nothing is done yet with roughest Acropolis stage to come

Neuville: Nothing is done yet with roughest Acropolis stage to come

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Neuville: Nothing is done yet with roughest Acropolis stage to come
WRC Acropolis: Neuville avoids drama to lead after brutal Saturday

WRC Acropolis: Neuville avoids drama to lead after brutal Saturday

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis: Neuville avoids drama to lead after brutal Saturday
Bagnaia "angry" after losing ground to Martin in MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia "angry" after losing ground to Martin in MotoGP title fight

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Bagnaia "angry" after losing ground to Martin in MotoGP title fight
MotoGP actively seeking second US race but no plans for 2025

MotoGP actively seeking second US race but no plans for 2025

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP actively seeking second US race but no plans for 2025

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe