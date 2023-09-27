MotoGP reveals record 22-round calendar for 2024

The schedule had already been announced to begin on 10 March with the Qatar Grand Prix, which returns to the season-opening slot having been moved to November in 2023 due to track updates earlier this year.

MotoGP will then head to Europe for the Portuguese GP – which opened the 2022 calendar – before the Argentina GP on 7 April.

As was the case this season, Argentina is back-to-back with the Americas GP at COTA on 14 April, before the championship heads back to Europe for the Spanish GP on 28 April.

Next year will see the return of all four Spanish venues, after Aragon was benched for the 2022 season, and so no rotation of the Iberian events will take place.

The French GP is on 12 May followed by the Catalan GP on 26 May, which is back-to-back with the Italian GP at Mugello on 2 June.

The European run is interrupted by the second attempt to stage the inaugural Kazakhstan GP at the Sokol circuit.

MotoGP had hoped to race in the country in July of this year, but cancelled the event as the circuit would not be ready on time.

The Dutch GP will take place on 30 June followed by the German GP on 7 July, before a three-week summer.

The second half of the season resumes on 4 August with the British GP at Silverstone, with the Austrian GP taking place on 18 August.

The next back-to-back of the year starts on 1 September with the return of the Aragon GP, which was taken off the schedule this year, and the San Marino GP on 8 September.

Despite suggestions the Indian GP would be moved back into October following this year’s inaugural running of the event, the second edition will take place on 22 September.

It forms the first of a triple-header with Indonesia (29 September) and Japan (6 October).

A week off is followed by the next triple-header of Australia (20 October), Thailand (27 October) and Malaysia (3 November).

The championship concludes on 17 November with the Valencia GP. Pre-season testing in 2024 begins on 6-8 February in Malaysia, followed by two days in Qatar on 19-20 February.

MotoGP has also confirmed that the new Balaton Park track in Hungary has been added to the reserve list, subject to the venue receiving homologation.

Autosport was invited down to Balaton Park earlier this year to see the progress of the track.

Disappointingly, 11 MotoGP rounds will clash with Formula 1 events next season – with timezone clashes for F1 Monaco and MotoGP Barcelona; F1 Austria and MotoGP Assen and F1 Italy and MotoGP Aragon.

Full 2024 MotoGP calendar:

10 March – Qatar GP

24 March – Portugal GP

07 April – Argentina GP

14 April – Americas GP

28 April – Spanish GP

12 May – French GP

26 May – Catalan GP

2 June – Italian GP

16 June – Kazakhstan GP

30 June – Dutch GP

7 July – German GP

4 August – British GP

18 August – Austrian GP

1 September – Aragon GP

8 September – San Marino GP

22 September – India GP

29 September – Indonesia GP

6 October – Japanese GP

20 October – Australian GP

27 October – Thailand GP

3 November – Malaysian GP

17 November – Valencia GP

F1 and MotoGP 2024 date clashes

9 March – F1 Saudi Arabia (Saturday race) and Qatar MotoGP

24 March – F1 Australia and MotoGP Portugal

7 April – F1 Japan and MotoGP Argentina

26 May – F1 Monaco and MotoGP Catalunya

30 June – F1 Austria and MotoGP Assen

7 July – F1 UK and MotoGP Germany

1 September – F1 Italy and MotoGP Aragon

22 September – F1 Singapore and MotoGP India

20 October – F1 Austin and MotoGP Australia

27 October – F1 Mexico and MotoGP Thailand

3 November – F1 Brazil and MotoGP Malaysia