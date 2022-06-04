Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP Catalan GP: Aprilia's Espargaro storms to pole with lap record
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

MotoGP reduces tyre options for 2023 season

MotoGP has announced it will scale back its tyre options for race weekends from the 2023 season, with just two compounds set to be available for riders.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP reduces tyre options for 2023 season

As part of the current rules, MotoGP tyre supplier Michelin brings three options per race weekend – soft, medium and hard, which have all been tailored to the specific nature of the track.

But after consultation with the riders, the Grand Prix Commission has decided that from 2023 the number of tyre options available each weekend will be scaled back to two.

Now only a softer and a harder option tyre will be available, with the actual specific rubber characteristic to be determined before each round.

A statement from the GPC read: “It has already been announced that the allocation of rear slick tyres will be modified from 2023.

“Riders will be able to use the same number of tyres as they do currently (12 per event), but there will be a reduced number of options in order to decrease the number of tyres that are produced and transported by Michelin but ultimately not used.

“Currently, Michelin provides three rear slick tyre options at every grand prix and riders are allowed to use 12 rear tyres: a maximum of six of the soft specification, four of the medium and three of the hard.

“A survey was conducted amongst all MotoGP class teams in order to determine future tyre allocations, and it was overwhelmingly in favour of the following:

“From 2023, there will only be two rear slick specifications at each event.

Tyre detail of Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Tyre detail of Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“All riders will have the same allocation: seven of the softer option and five of the harder option.

"Michelin will decide which specifications are brought to each event: soft and medium, medium and hard, or soft and hard."

Accordingly, the Grand Prix Commission has confirmed that, with effect from the 2023 season, the allocation of rear slick tyres per MotoGP rider per event will be as follows:

Seven softs and five mediums

Or

Seven mediums and five hards

Or

Seven soft and five hards.

Lewis Duncan
