MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops Zarco in first practice, Bagnaia third
Jorge Martin led a Pramac 1-2 in first practice for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia completed the top three.
MotoGP’s return to Qatar for 2023 has come later in the year than normal, after the event was shifted from its traditional season-opener slot due to major track works.
As such, lap times at the end of a largely unrepresentative FP1 were some four seconds off the outright record of 1m52.772s set in 2021 by Bagnaia.
With just 14 points splitting Bagnaia and Martin in the standings, this weekend offers the latter a chance to wrap up the world championship if can score 23 more points than his rival.
Martin drew first blood at Losail, topping FP1 by 0.172 seconds from Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco, as Bagnaia completed the top three – 0.229s off the pace.
RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was fourth and set the early pace at the start of the 45-minute session, posting a gentle 1m59.14ps as the riders got to work cleaning up the new asphalt.
Martin took his first trip to the top of the order with just over seven minutes into the session, the Pramac rider going fastest with a 1m58.626s.
He would improve to a 1m58.235s on his next tour, before Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio – who faces an uncertain future as the factory Honda seat for 2024 now looks unlikely to go his way – went slightly quicker with a 1m58.019s.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
This was short-lived, as Malaysian GP winner – and last year’s Qatar victor – Enea Bastianini went took over top spot with a 1m57.982s, before factory Ducati team-mate Bagnaia edged ahead with a 1m57.936s with half an hour to go.
This stood as the benchmark for the next 15 minutes until Di Giannantonio went on a run that culminated in a 1m56.830s.
With just under six minutes to go, Martin fired in a 1m56.393s on a fresh medium rear tyre, which would see him to the chequered flag as the pacesetter of FP1.
Zarco put in a 1m56.565s to complete a Pramac 1-2, while Bagnaia set his 1m56.622s on the harder rear tyre.
Behind fourth-placed Fernandez came Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini, who told media on Thursday that there had been no movement on his potential switch to Honda next year.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was seventh despite a crash at Turn 14 early on, with Di Giannantonio, Tech3’s Pol Espargaro and KTM’s Brad Binder rounding out the top 10.
There was an odd moment between Pol Espargaro and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi at the end of the session during the practice starts.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
The pair got close on track at the last and first corner after the chequered flag, before Bezzecchi repeatedly nudged Espargaro’s rear tyre in the practice start zone.
Bezzecchi ended the session 18th behind Bastianini and last week’s sprint winner Alex Marquez, who crashed at Turn 4.
Fabio Quartararo was 11th on his Yamaha ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and KTM’s Jack Miller, who tested a new rear wing on his RC16.
Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez was the only other crasher in the session and was 14th, while top Honda honours went to Joan Mir in 19th as all RC213V riders slotted in behind him.
MotoGP Qatar GP FP1 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|17
|
1'56.393
|166.401
|2
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|15
|
+0.172
1'56.565
|0.172
|166.156
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.229
1'56.622
|0.057
|166.075
|4
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|16
|
+0.292
1'56.685
|0.063
|165.985
|5
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|17
|
+0.411
1'56.804
|0.119
|165.816
|6
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|14
|
+0.426
1'56.819
|0.015
|165.794
|7
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|14
|
+0.427
1'56.820
|0.001
|165.793
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|16
|
+0.437
1'56.830
|0.010
|165.779
|9
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|16
|
+0.492
1'56.885
|0.055
|165.701
|10
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|18
|
+0.501
1'56.894
|0.009
|165.688
|11
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|17
|
+0.568
1'56.961
|0.067
|165.593
|12
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|13
|
+0.582
1'56.975
|0.014
|165.573
|13
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|18
|
+0.667
1'57.060
|0.085
|165.453
|14
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|12
|
+0.703
1'57.096
|0.036
|165.402
|15
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|19
|
+1.213
1'57.606
|0.510
|164.685
|16
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|13
|
+1.442
1'57.835
|0.229
|164.365
|17
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|16
|
+1.589
1'57.982
|0.147
|164.160
|18
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|16
|
+1.678
1'58.071
|0.089
|164.036
|19
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|15
|
+1.784
1'58.177
|0.106
|163.889
|20
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|17
|
+1.800
1'58.193
|0.016
|163.867
|21
|I. Lecuona Team LCR
|27
|Honda
|18
|
+1.951
1'58.344
|0.151
|163.658
|22
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|13
|
+4.036
2'00.429
|2.085
|160.825
|View full results
Latest news
Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit
WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit
Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home
Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home
F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2
F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2 F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.