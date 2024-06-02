MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia charges to victory as Bastianini mugs Martin for second
Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third successive MotoGP Italian Grand Prix victory, as Enea Bastianini made it a 1-2 for Ducati with a last corner move on Jorge Martin.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia claimed the lead at Turn 2 on the opening lap and never looked back, taking the chequered flag by 0.8s over team-mate Bastianini, as championship leader Martin had to settle for third.
At the start of the race, Bagnaia made a brilliant launch from fifth on the grid, taking the outside line into Turn 1 to shoot up to second position, before sending his factory Ducati up the inside of Martin to snatch the lead.
Once in front, Bagnaia set a series of fastest laps to break away from Martin, although the Pramac rider was able to cut his deficit back to 0.6s at the halfway stage of the race.
There was a big scare for Bagnaia with three laps to go as Martin closed the gap between the two to under three tenths, threatening to deny him a home victory.
But Bagnaia was able to respond to Martin’s pace on the next tour to pull himself clear and complete a double win at Mugello, having also won Saturday’s sprint race with a similarly-brilliant start.
Martin looked set to finish second behind his chief championship rival, but Bastianini dived by at the final corner to snatch second from the Spaniard and complete a 1-2 for Ducati.
Marc Marquez spent the majority of the race circulating behind the second factory Ducati of Enea Bastianini, even making a mistake at Turn 1 on lap 3 and bringing Tech3 GasGas’s Pedro Acosta into play.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
After resisting the advances of Acosta, who himself ran wide at the final corner a few laps later, Marquez again started piling pressure on Bastianini, but struggled to find a way through on the Italian.
It was only with six laps remaining that Marquez finally got through on Bastianini with a typical block pass into the opening right-hander.
However, Bastianini never allowed Marquez to run away with third position and on the penultimate lap he nudged the Gresini rider aside before charging after Martin.
Acosta was once again the top rider from the KTM contingent in fifth, as Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli celebrated the best result of the season in sixth, ahead of VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio.
Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales couldn’t convert his front row start into a top position, dropping behind di Giannantonio in the latter stages to end up eighth. Alex Marquez took ninth for Gresini Ducati as factory KTM rider Brad Binder completed the top 10.
Aleix Espargaro was 11th on an underwhelming weekend for Aprilia, as Trackhouse Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira ended up 12th and 14th respectively, split by VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi.
Alex Rins took home the final championship point in 15th for Yamaha.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Japanese marque was unable to convert its impressive practice pace into a strong finish, with team-mate Fabio Quartararo only 18th behind KTM race rider Jack Miller and wildcard entrant Pol Espargaro.
LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Honda rider Joan Mir and Tech3 GasGas rider Augusto Fernandez were the only riders to retire from the race, the last-named furiously gesticulating at his pitcrew after pulling into the pits on lap four.
MotoGP Italian GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|23
|
-
|25
|2
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.799
0.799
|0.799
|20
|3
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.924
0.924
|0.125
|16
|4
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|23
|
+2.064
2.064
|1.140
|13
|5
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|23
|
+7.501
7.501
|5.437
|11
|6
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|23
|
+9.890
9.890
|2.389
|10
|7
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|23
|
+10.076
10.076
|0.186
|9
|8
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|23
|
+11.683
11.683
|1.607
|8
|9
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|23
|
+13.535
13.535
|1.852
|7
|10
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|23
|
+15.901
15.901
|2.366
|6
|11
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|23
|
+19.182
19.182
|3.281
|5
|12
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|23
|
+20.307
20.307
|1.125
|4
|13
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|23
|
+20.346
20.346
|0.039
|3
|14
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|23
|
+23.292
23.292
|2.946
|2
|15
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|23
|
+23.613
23.613
|0.321
|1
|16
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|23
|
+28.417
28.417
|4.804
|17
|P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|44
|KTM
|23
|
+28.778
28.778
|0.361
|18
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|23
|
+30.622
30.622
|1.844
|19
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|23
|
+31.457
31.457
|0.835
|20
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|23
|
+32.310
32.310
|0.853
|21
|L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|23
|
+46.724
46.724
|14.414
|dnf
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|9
|
14 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|6
|
17 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|4
|
19 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Tank Slappers Podcast: Analysing Ducati's Martin/Marquez MotoGP U-turn
Armstrong ran out of fuel crossing Detroit finish line for first IndyCar podium
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments