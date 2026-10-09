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Practice report
MotoGP Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Fernandez on top as Aprilia dominates

All the title contenders made Q2 at Mandalika, but Fernandez looks to have found his best form

Richard Asher
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Aprilia lived up to expectations at Mandalika on Friday, with Raul Fernandez breaking the lap record to lead a 1-2-3 for the Italian marque in Practice.

Only the factory riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, were able to get within half a second of the Trackhouse rider, who was consistently fast throughout the day on the island of Lombok.

Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Marc Marquez (Ducati) booked their tickets into Qualifying 2 with fourth and fifth places respectively, ensuring the top four in the championship will be in the Q2 mix. But both have a considerable lap time deficit to ponder.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) was sixth-fastest, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli joining him in Q2 with ninth spot.

Fabio Quartararo wowed onlookers by delivering the seventh-fastest time despite a violent tumble through the gravel midway through the session. He limped away from the fall and spent a few minutes nursing his left wrist in the factory Yamaha garage before emerging to improve his time and book his passage to Q2.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) was lucky to remain in the top 10 despite crashing with a couple of minutes remaining. The resulting yellow flags may have helped his cause, as did those produced by late falls for Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Enea Bastianini (Tech3 KTM).

Francesco Bagnaia dodged the yellows on the second factory Ducati to sneak into tenth spot at the very end of the session.

2025 Indonesian Grand Prix winner Fermin Aldeguer endured a nightmare day that included a crash in the morning, another crash early in the Practice session and then an apparent technical issue just when it was time to push for laps. Unsurprisingly, the Gresini rider was unable to trouble the top 10 and may struggle to repeat his 2025 exploits from there.

The only Aprilia not flying on Friday was the Trackhouse entry of Ai Ogura, who fell in the morning and was unable to find both speed and a clear track at the same moment. He'll be joined in Q1 by Bastianini, who racked up two falls in the afternoon session and will have to work hard to deliver another weekend like he did in Japan last time out.

MotoGP Indonesian GP Practice Results

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 22

1'28.725

174.877
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 28

+0.219

1'28.944

0.219 174.446
3 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 27

+0.481

1'29.206

0.262 173.934
4 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 26

+0.669

1'29.394

0.188 173.568
5 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 25

+0.701

1'29.426

0.032 173.506
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 24

+0.705

1'29.430

0.004 173.498
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 21

+0.833

1'29.558

0.128 173.250
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 21

+0.847

1'29.572

0.014 173.223
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 23

+0.968

1'29.693

0.121 172.990
10 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 25

+1.061

1'29.786

0.093 172.810
11 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 25

+1.151

1'29.876

0.090 172.637
12 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 25

+1.158

1'29.883

0.007 172.624
13 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 25

+1.229

1'29.954

0.071 172.488
14 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 25

+1.312

1'30.037

0.083 172.329
15 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 19

+1.426

1'30.151

0.114 172.111
16 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 22

+1.427

1'30.152

0.001 172.109
17 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+1.522

1'30.247

0.095 171.928
18 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 23

+1.589

1'30.314

0.067 171.800
19 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 19

+1.676

1'30.401

0.087 171.635
20 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 26

+1.941

1'30.666

0.265 171.133
21 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 20

+1.943

1'30.668

0.002 171.129
22 Spain A. Espargaro Honda HRC 41 Honda 18

+2.969

1'31.694

1.026 169.214
View full results

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