MotoGP / Indonesian GP Practice report

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marc Marquez tops FP3 but will still face volatile Q1

Honda’s Marc Marquez topped a weather-affected MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix FP3 but will go into Q1 in qualifying as part of a volatile group of runners.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Heavy rain ahead of Saturday’s track action beginning left the Mandalika circuit damp for the start of the third MotoGP session of the weekend.

As a result, there would be no overall lap time improvements on the combined order and a volatile group will face Q1 in qualifying later today.

That group features six-time world champion Marquez and his Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro, after a crash and a technical issue hit both riders in FP2, while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki will join them.

The early laps in FP3 were completed on wet tyres, with KTM’s Miguel Oliveira setting the early pace with a 1m44.014s and would trade top spot with Marquez and Jack Miller for a good chunk of the session.

Around 15 minutes in, Ducati’s Miller took to the circuit on slick rubber as a suitable dry line had appeared and shot to the top of the order with a 1m40.284s.

He would continue to improve this over the next few tours to a 1m37.481s, prompting the rest of the field into a switch to slicks.

It was at this point Marquez took control of the session, the Honda rider taking over top spot again with a 1m36.211s with 15 minutes remaining.

Marquez would chip away at this time and get it down to a 1m34.344s with just a few minutes left on the clock.

The Honda rider would end the morning with a 1m34.067s, but remains 22nd on the combined times, while future Q1 opponent Francesco Bagnaia was 0.183 seconds behind in second on his Ducati.

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi leaped up to third late on ahead of team-mate Luca Marini, though both also face Q1 later today.

The first of the Q2 runners was Alex Rins – who has a technical issue in FP3 - in fifth, the Suzuki rider battling illness in Indonesia but still managing to sneak into the top 10 in Friday’s dry FP2.

Miller was shuffled back to seventh come the chequered flag behind Pol Espargaro, with KTM’s Oliveira – who will feature in Q2 – eighth ahead of Mir and RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso.

There were more technical troubles for Yamaha and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, whose M1 cut out late on in FP3 just as it did on Friday in FP2.

This left Quartararo outside of the 105% lap time cut-off margin as he was unable to set a flying lap on slicks.

However, he remains fastest on the combined times courtesy of his FP2-topping effort and will go straight into Q2 along with Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who was 11th in FP3.

The remaining riders heading straight to Q2 are Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, Qatar race winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini), Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and KTM’s Brad Binder.

Qualifying for the 2022 Indonesian GP gets underway at 3:05pm local time (7:05am GMT).

2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'34.067  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'34.250 0.183
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'34.350 0.283
4 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'34.409 0.342
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'34.633 0.566
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'34.643 0.576
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'34.713 0.646
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'34.750 0.683
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'34.840 0.773
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'34.852 0.785
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'34.942 0.875
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.947 0.880
13 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'35.060 0.993
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'35.127 1.060
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'35.210 1.143
16 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'35.268 1.201
17 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'35.317 1.250
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'35.856 1.789
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'35.944 1.877
20 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'36.339 2.272
21 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'37.304 3.237
22 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha    
23 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia    
24 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati    
View full results
shares
comments
