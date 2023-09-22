Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha has two more 2024 MotoGP engines in pipeline after lukewarm first test Next / Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
MotoGP / Indian GP Practice report

MotoGP Indian GP: Marini tops Friday, factory Honda pair make Q2

Luca Marini completed a VR46 Racing clean sweep on Friday at the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix after topping second practice, while both factory Honda’s made the Q2 cut.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Friday’s second 70-minute session at the Buddh International Circuit was delayed by around 45 minutes due to some logistical issues affecting the beginning of the earlier Moto3 FP2.

Once action got underway, Marini guided his year-old Ducati to a 1m44.782s to lead Pramac’s Jorge Martin by 0.008 seconds.

In a first for the 2023 season, both factory Honda riders have secured a place in Q2 for Saturday’s qualifying, after Marc Marquez was fourth and team-mate Joan Mir 10th.

Joining them will be Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who cast aside his difficult FP1 to secure a place in Q2 for the first time since the Austrian GP weekend.

The new Buddh layout continued to prove tricky for riders when second practice got underway, as KTM’s Jack Miller crashed at Turn 12 in the opening moments.

The Australian struggled for pace all afternoon and was only 18th at the chequered flag.

FP1 pacesetter Marco Bezzecchi on the sister VR46 Ducati set the initial pace at 1m46.674s, before Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro leaped up to top spot with a 1m46.387s inside the first 10 minutes of the session.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Jorge Martin then went top with a 1m46.182s on his Pramac Ducati, before Bezzecchi re-established himself with a 1m45.993s with 15 minutes of the session gone.

Marini’s session was briefly interrupted by a crash at the half-hour mark as he made his way into the difficult Turn 1 right-hander.

This wouldn’t throw him off his stride, however, as he rebounded to fire in a 1m44.782s in the final moments of second practice to secure top spot.

He took over from Martin, whose 1m44.790s put him top of the standings briefly just a few moments earlier, and would be good enough to keep him second.

Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top three a further 0.043s adrift, with Marc Marquez fourth ahead of Bezzecchi.

Maverick Vinales, who led the way for a time in second practice, was sixth on the sister factory Aprilia ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati.

Quartararo held onto eighth ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Honda’s Mir.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 2020 world champion was briefly knocked out of the Q2 places as KTM’s Brad Binder jumped up to fourth with his final effort.

However, a yellow flag in the third sector after LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami crashed at Turn 8, meant Binder’s lap was cancelled.

This dropped him down to 12th behind Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, with Alex Marquez on the sister Gresini Ducati, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez – who also had a top 10-worthy lap deleted at the end of the session – rounding out the top 15.

shares
comments

Yamaha has two more 2024 MotoGP engines in pipeline after lukewarm first test

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Riders say “strong penalties” only way to stop constant MotoGP Turn 1 pile-ups

Riders say “strong penalties” only way to stop constant MotoGP Turn 1 pile-ups

MotoGP
Indian GP

Riders say “strong penalties” only way to stop constant MotoGP Turn 1 pile-ups Riders say “strong penalties” only way to stop constant MotoGP Turn 1 pile-ups

Marini joins India MotoGP injury list after sprint shunt with team-mate

Marini joins India MotoGP injury list after sprint shunt with team-mate

MotoGP
Indian GP

Marini joins India MotoGP injury list after sprint shunt with team-mate Marini joins India MotoGP injury list after sprint shunt with team-mate

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

BTCC Silverstone: Rookie Doble takes shock pole

BTCC Silverstone: Rookie Doble takes shock pole

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silverstone: Rookie Doble takes shock pole BTCC Silverstone: Rookie Doble takes shock pole

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker? Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future

Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe