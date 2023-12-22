MotoGP Grid 2024: What is next season's rider line-up in MotoGP?

All rides are now confirmed for the 2024 MotoGP season, with seven teams changing its line-up.

Yamaha, LCR Honda, Gresini Racing, the factory Honda team, VR46, Tech3 and reigning champions Pramac Racing have all signed new riders for the 2024 season.

They will also be joined by a new team as Trackhouse Racing has replaced RNF after the Malaysian squad was not selected due to “repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement”.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia is back for a fourth season at the factory Ducati team.

Will anybody dethrone the dominant Bagnaia and stop him from winning a third consecutive riders’ championship? Here is the complete line-up for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Team Constructor Rider Aprilia Racing Team Aprilia Maverick Vinales Aleix Espargaro Trackhouse Racing Raul Fernandez Miguel Oliveira Ducati Team Ducati Francesco Bagnaia Enea Bastianini Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli Jorge Martin Gresini Racing Alex Marquez Marc Marquez VR46 Racing Team Fabio Di Giannantonio Marco Bezzecchi LCR Honda Honda Johann Zarco Takaaki Nakagami Honda Team Luca Marini Joan Mir Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing KTM Pedro Acosta Augusto Fernandez KTM Factory Racing Brad Binder Jack Miller Yamaha Factory Racing Yamaha Fabio Quartararo Alex Rins

Aprilia Racing Team 2024 rider line-up

Aprilia Racing arguably took a step backwards in 2023, as the Italian outfit finished fifth in the teams’ championship which was two places lower than 2022. However, in 2023 Aprilia scored more victories than the season before as Aleix Espargaro won at Silverstone and Barcelona, and he will return for another year with the team as part of an unchanged line-up.

Maverick Vinales (Spain) - Vinales will ride for a third year at the factory team, despite still searching for that first victory with Aprilia. The MotoGP veteran has not won since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix where he was riding for Yamaha, but Vinales has scored six podiums over the past two seasons and he finished seventh in the 2023 standings.

Aleix Espargaro (Spain) - Espargaro will have his third, full season as Vinales’ team-mate after beating his fellow Spaniard over the past two years. It has been the most successful period of Espargaro’s long MotoGP career - he made his debut in 2009 - with all three of his grand prix victories coming with Aprilia since 2022.

Trackhouse Racing 2024 rider line-up

Trackhouse will make its debut in the MotoGP championship with the same rider line-up as the outfit it replaced. RNF finished eighth in the 2023 teams’ standings with Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira as its duo where neither rider stood on the podium. Trackhouse subsequently took RNF’s spot on the 2024 grid and will race as Aprilia’s satellite team.

Raul Fernandez (Spain) - Fernandez has had a tough start to his MotoGP career failing to finish above 20th in the standings in his two seasons to date. However, 2023 was much improved for the 23-year-old as he scored 37 points more than his rookie campaign. Fernandez was already contracted for 2024 directly to Aprilia.

Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) - Oliveira is the more experienced rider at Trackhouse as he is set for his sixth season in MotoGP. Yet 2023 was a difficult one, as the five-time race winner finished just eight grands prix and missed four at various points in the year due to different injuries. He was also directly contracted to Aprilia for 2024.

Ducati Team 2024 rider line-up

Ducati won the 2023 constructors’ standings, yet its factory outfit finished runner-up in the teams’ championship as Pramac denied them a third consecutive title. With Bagnaia as its main rider, the team always has a chance in the championship but Ducati needs better luck for his team-mate Enea Bastianini to claim back the crown.

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) - The 26-year-old is the odds-on favourite for the 2024 championship after emerging as MotoGP’s best in recent years. He followed up second in 2021 with two championship victories and Bagnaia could become the first rider since Marc Marquez in 2018 to win three consecutive titles.

Enea Bastianini (Italy) - Bastianini had a pretty difficult season while the 25-year-old’s team-mate won another championship. The Italian missed the opening five rounds due to a broken shoulder blade, before missing four grands prix later in the season because of another injury. However, Bastianini had one positive as he won in Malaysia in his first season at Ducati’s factory team.

Pramac Racing 2024 rider line-up

Pramac finally won its maiden teams’ championship after joining MotoGP in 2002. In doing so, Pramac became the first independent, non-factory outfit to win the teams’ championship as consistent podiums from both riders helped them clinch the crown. But, Pramac has changed its rider line-up after Johann Zarco moved elsewhere.

Franco Morbidelli (Italy) - The veteran will join Pramac and the Ducati stable for 2024 after losing his seat at Yamaha. Morbidelli spent five years with the Japanese manufacturer, but he struggled in the last two, failing to finish above 13th in the championship.

Jorge Martin (Spain) - Martin had his best season yet, finishing second in the 2023 riders’ championship, where he won four grands prix and took the championship battle with Bagnaia to the final weekend. The 25-year-old will stay for his fourth season at Pramac, which is where he’s spent his entire MotoGP career so far.

Gresini Racing 2024 rider line-up

Gresini has landed a major coup for the 2024 season with the signing of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez. He will share a garage with younger brother Alex, who is set for his second season at the team. Gresini will be hoping to improve upon their sixth-place finish from the 2023 teams’ championship where the Italian outfit won the Qatar GP.

Alex Marquez (Spain) - The 27-year-old had his most successful MotoGP season yet, finishing a career-best of ninth in the 2023 championship with two podiums. Marquez came three places higher than team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, but 2024 will present a different challenge with the arrival of his brother on the team.

Marc Marquez (Spain) - The 30-year-old has ended a legendary partnership with Honda for the 2024 season. Despite winning six championships for the Japanese manufacturer, the bike has not been as competitive in recent years with Honda finishing ninth in the 2023 teams’ championship. So, the motorcycle legend has opted for a new environment in 2024.

VR46 Racing Team 2024 rider line-up

VR46 had a much-improved sophomore year in MotoGP as the Italian outfit finished third in the teams’ championship after coming eighth in 2022. The Valentino Rossi-owned team scored three victories across the season but is changing its rider line-up for the first time, as Luca Marini has left the squad.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) - Di Giannantonio was given a MotoGP lifeline when a late spot opened up at Rossi’s team, after he was dropped by Gresini. He is set for his third season in MotoGP looking to improve upon a career-best of 12th in the championship, which was achieved in 2023, where Di Giannantonio won his maiden grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi (Italy) - Bezzecchi is set for his third season in MotoGP where he has only ridden for VR46. 2023 was a terrific year for the 25-year-old as he scored four victories - that includes one sprint race win - and finished third in the championship after coming 14th the season before.

LCR Honda 2024 rider line-up

Honda’s independent team struggled in 2023, finishing 10th in the championship, despite winning in Austin. It was its first victory since Argentina in 2018 where one of its riders remains from that day, but he will have a new team-mate in 2024.

Johann Zarco (France) - Zarco has joined LCR Honda for the 2024 season after Alex Rins moved elsewhere. The 33-year-old joins from Ducati where he spent four seasons and won the 2023 Australian GP, which so far is his only MotoGP victory in a seven-year stint.

Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) - Nakagami made his MotoGP debut with LCR in 2018 and has remained ever since. That is despite him never scoring a podium for the team and finishing 18th in the 2023 championship, but his side of the garage is backed by Idemitsu and is specifically set up for a Japanese rider, which has offered job security.

Honda 2024 rider line-up

Honda is the most successful MotoGP constructor in history, but it has not won the championship since 2019. Since then, Honda has struggled and it finished bottom of the 2023 constructors’ standings while its factory team came ninth in the teams’ championship.

Luca Marini (Italy) - Marini left the team owned by half-brother Rossi for Honda’s factory squad, which is attempting to get back to the top. It is the first time Marini has switched allegiance in his MotoGP career, after riding his best season statistically with two podiums in 2023 while finishing eighth in the championship.

Joan Mir (Spain) - Marini will partner Mir, who had a tough first season with Honda in 2023. The 26-year-old finished just as many grands prix as he missed - five - due to various injuries across the season. He secured his lowest finishing position - 22nd - ever in the championship, just three years after winning the 2020 crown.

Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 2024 rider line-up

Tech3 has signed a future star as Pedro Acosta has joined for 2024. He will replace veteran Pol Espargaro, who finished 23rd in 2023 after missing the opening eight rounds due to injury.

Pedro Acosta (Spain) - Acosta is the only rookie on the 2024 grid and the 19-year-old will arrive as the reigning Moto2 champion, having also won the 2021 Moto3 championship as a rookie. He is one of the biggest talents to come through the motorcycle ladder.

Augusto Fernandez (Spain) - Fernandez will complete the grid’s most inexperienced line-up, as the 26-year-old returns for a sophomore season in MotoGP. He completed his rookie year at Tech3, finishing 17th in the championship with fourth in France being his best result.

KTM Factory Racing 2024 rider line-up

KTM has just had its first winless year since 2019, but 2023 was still a solid campaign for the Austrian outfit as it finished fourth in the teams’ championship with five podiums. KTM also finished second in the manufacturers’ standings, which was its best ever result. KTM has an unchanged rider line-up for 2024.

Brad Binder (South Africa) - The 28-year-old is set for his fifth season in MotoGP, all of which have come with KTM. Binder came fourth in the 2023 riders’ championship and that is his best finish yet, despite not winning a grand prix since 2021.

Jack Miller (Australia) - The MotoGP veteran had a challenging first year at KTM, finishing 11th in the riders’ championship with just one podium. That marked his return to KTM, with whom he finished second in the 2014 Moto3 championship before progressing to MotoGP. The 28-year-old has not won a grand prix since the 2022 Japanese GP with Ducati.

Yamaha Factory Racing 2024 rider line-up

The legendary MotoGP squad has had a tough time of late, as an uncompetitive bike caused it to finish seventh in the 2023 teams’ championship, which was its lowest finishing position ever. It also registered its first winless campaign for the brand since 2003. It has revamped its line-up for 2024.