MotoGP German GP: Bezzecchi tops FP2, Marquez involved in massive smash
VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi topped a twice red-flagged MotoGP FP2 for the German Grand Prix as Marc Marquez was involved in a horror smash with Johann Zarco.
While the afternoon running for the lower classes was affected by wet weather, it had cleared in time for the hour-long second practice for the MotoGP field.
Bezzecchi led the way with a 1m20.271s after snatching the top spot by 0.040 seconds on his final lap.
The session was twice hit by red flags, with the latter coming after a frustrated Marc Marquez lost the front end of his Honda into Turn 1 and wiped out Pramac Ducati’s Zarco as the Frenchman exited the pitlane.
The front end of Zarco’s bike was ripped clean off as Marquez’s bike narrowly avoided hitting him on the body.
Both walked away unscathed, but Marquez faces Q1 in Saturday’s qualifying.
It was a difficult session for Marquez up to that point, a massive moment going through the Turn 11 right-hander prompting him to give his Honda the middle finger as he composed himself.
Improvements on the overall lap times were few and far between, with the first big mover coming from RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira with 25 minutes remaining.
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
He leapt up to third with a 1m20.461s, before the session was briefly red-flagged for the first time due to a crash for LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.
Nakagami totalled his Honda when he fell at Turn 11 and was taken to the medical centre for checks, though was cleared of any major injuries.
Jorge Martin went fastest of all with 13 minutes remaining after the session had been resumed, the Spaniard clocking a 1m20.461s.
This was beaten by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati with a 1m20.371s with just under nine minutes remaining.
Following the red flag for the Marquez/Zarco incident, the injured Aleix Espargaro on the factory Aprilia set the pace with a 1m20.352s as the chequered flag was brought out.
But it wasn't enough to stop Bezzecchi from ending the day on top with a 1m20.271s, with Martin and Espargaro completing the top three.
Bagnaia was fourth ahead of KTM’s Jack Miller, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo secured a direct Q2 place in sixth.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini on the sister VR46 Ducati was seventh from the factory Ducati of Enea Bastianini, while Alex Marquez was ninth despite a late crash for the Gresini rider.
Zarco completed the top 10 on combined times, denying KTM’s Brad Binder – who finished 10th on the FP2 timesheet – a place in Q2 directly by 0.063s.
Honda was able to get Marc Marquez back on track on his second bike after his scary crash, but mistimed his final run and took the chequered flag before beginning his last lap.
A late crash for Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales left him in 16th, while Raul Fernandez had to go to the medical centre after a terrifying off coming through Turn 11 on his RNF Aprilia saw him slide down the fill.
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|25
|1'20.271
|163.471
|2
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|31
|1'20.311
|0.040
|0.040
|163.389
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|17
|1'20.352
|0.081
|0.041
|163.306
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|30
|1'20.371
|0.100
|0.019
|163.267
|5
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|29
|1'20.420
|0.149
|0.049
|163.168
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|26
|1'20.623
|0.352
|0.203
|162.757
|7
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|31
|1'20.639
|0.368
|0.016
|162.725
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|30
|1'20.657
|0.386
|0.018
|162.688
|9
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|30
|1'20.671
|0.400
|0.014
|162.660
|10
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|30
|1'20.765
|0.494
|0.094
|162.471
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|19
|1'20.799
|0.528
|0.034
|162.403
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|29
|1'20.818
|0.547
|0.019
|162.364
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|19
|1'20.862
|0.591
|0.044
|162.276
|14
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|21
|1'20.875
|0.604
|0.013
|162.250
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|24
|1'20.885
|0.614
|0.010
|162.230
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|25
|1'21.122
|0.851
|0.237
|161.756
|17
|Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|21
|1'21.857
|1.586
|0.735
|160.303
|18
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|20
|1'22.141
|1.870
|0.284
|159.749
|19
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|25
|1'22.905
|2.634
|0.764
|158.277
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|3
|1'23.950
|3.679
|1.045
|156.307
|View full results
Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project
Marquez “angry” as Zarco “could have avoided” Germany MotoGP FP2 pit exit crash
Latest news
IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet
Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car
Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.