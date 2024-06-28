All Series
Practice report
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia topped second practice for the 2024 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix with a new Assen lap record from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The hour-long qualifying group-deciding session proved to be a tense affair, with just 0.673 seconds covering the top 10.

Bagnaia set the pace with a 1m31.340s, posted with just over 10 minutes to go, and proved strong enough for the world champion to box early at the end of the session.

Aprilia’s Vinales challenged him for top spot at the end but came up just 0.065s short as team-mate Aleix Espargaro suffered a nasty highside at the final chicane.

This incident brought out yellow flags and scuppered the final laps of a number of names, with the most notable Q1 entries proving to be Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Tech3 GasGas rookie Pedro Acosta.

Alex Marquez leapt up to third late on for Gresini Ducati, while Espargaro was fourth despite his crash ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin, who was involved in an odd incident with Jack Miller in the closing stages.

Martin was riding slowly on the racing line through the Turn 9 left-hander, while KTM’s Miller was looking behind when he went through the corner.

Looking around at the last moment, Miller’s head made contact with Martin’s back and his KTM suffered some aerodynamic damage – but both stayed on their motorcycles.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez was sixth on the second Gresini Ducati, with KTM’s Brad Binder seventh ahead of Ducati’s Enea Bastianini – who crashed at the end of the session.

Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez continued his strong Friday at Assen in ninth on his 2023-spec Aprilia, while Franco Morbidelli took the final direct Q2 qualifying spot in 10th on the sister Pramac Ducati.

Despite running Yamaha’s new engine, which was met with rave reviews from Quartararo and Alex Rins in a recent private test, 2021 world champion Quartararo could do no more than 11th in second practice.

Both VR46 Ducatis have also missed the Q2 cut in 12th and 13th, Marco Bezzecchi heading Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Rins was 14th from Acosta in 15th.

Top Honda honours went to Johann Zarco of LCR Racing in 17th, while Miller was left in 18th after his scare with Martin.

MotoGP Dutch GP - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 23

1'31.340

   179.014  
2 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 25

+0.065

1'31.405

 0.065 178.887  
3 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 24

+0.320

1'31.660

 0.255 178.389  
4 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 22

+0.472

1'31.812

 0.152 178.094  
5 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 26

+0.489

1'31.829

 0.017 178.061  
6 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 24

+0.511

1'31.851

 0.022 178.018  
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 24

+0.526

1'31.866

 0.015 177.989  
8 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 19

+0.530

1'31.870

 0.004 177.981  
9 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 26

+0.569

1'31.909

 0.039 177.906  
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 26

+0.673

1'32.013

 0.104 177.705  
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 25

+0.714

1'32.054

 0.041 177.626  
12 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 25

+0.828

1'32.168

 0.114 177.406  
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 22

+0.833

1'32.173

 0.005 177.396  
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 26

+0.863

1'32.203

 0.030 177.339  
15 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 26

+0.904

1'32.244

 0.041 177.260  
16 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 27

+1.148

1'32.488

 0.244 176.792  
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 24

+1.390

1'32.730

 0.242 176.331  
18 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 23

 

      
19 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 24

+1.787

1'33.127

 0.397 175.579  
20 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 22

+1.966

1'33.306

 0.179 175.242  
21 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 23

+2.004

1'33.344

 0.038 175.171  
22 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 23

+2.015

1'33.355

 0.011 175.150  
23 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 25

+2.197

1'33.537

 0.182 174.809  
Previous article MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice
Next article Pramac announces Ducati split, move to Yamaha MotoGP structure

