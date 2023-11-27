MotoGP confirms concession plans for the 2024 season
MotoGP has revised its concession system for the 2024 season, firming up how it will be calculated.
During the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend earlier this month, Autosport revealed that MotoGP would bring back concessions in a bid to hinder Ducati and help the struggling Japanese manufacturers.
The proposal was for limits to be placed on tyre allocation, testing, wildcards and engine development, among other things, with Ducati receiving the harshest restrictions and a sliding scale of severity for the other marques based on championship position.
On Monday, MotoGP confirmed the return of concessions and the parameters of how the system will work, as agreed upon by the manufacturers.
Manufacturers will be placed into four groups based on the percentage of the possible maximum points they have accrued in each window of assessment.
There will be two windows in which manufacturers will be assessed. The first is from the first event of the season to the last, and the second is from the first event after the summer test ban to the last event before the summer test ban the following season.
The rankings a manufacturer will be entered into are as follows: A, B, C, D.
A manufacturer in rank A will have to have scored at least 85% of possible maximum constructors' points to be classed as such, and will then have 170 test tyres, private testing with test riders only at only three GP circuits, no wildcards, a maximum of eight engines per year and a freeze on development as well as only one aero update per year.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
For a B rank, the points percentage must be less than 85% but greater than 60%, while for C it must be less than 60% and greater than 35%. For D rank, it's less than 35%.
B and C-ranked marques will be subject to the same testing limits, engine number, development freeze and aero updates as A rank, but can have three and six wildcards respectively.
They will also have 190 and 220 test tyres.
For D-ranked manufacturers, they will be permitted to 260 test tyres, testing at any GP circuit, six wildcards, testing with race riders and a maximum of 10 engines which can be freely developed and two aero updates per year.
If a manufacturer changes rank during the second window mentioned above, the concessions will be adjusted accordingly to reflect this.
For the 2024 season, Ducati will be A rank, KTM and Aprilia C rank, Yamaha and Honda D rank.
Latest news
McLaren agrees F1 deal that lures Monster Energy from Mercedes
McLaren agrees F1 deal that lures Monster Energy from Mercedes McLaren agrees F1 deal that lures Monster Energy from Mercedes
Quartararo: Reality is Yamaha still too far from rivals after latest 2024 MotoGP test
Quartararo: Reality is Yamaha still too far from rivals after latest 2024 MotoGP test Quartararo: Reality is Yamaha still too far from rivals after latest 2024 MotoGP test
O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"
O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story" O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"
Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test, Marquez fourth on Ducati debut
Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test, Marquez fourth on Ducati debut Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test, Marquez fourth on Ducati debut
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.