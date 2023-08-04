MotoGP British GP: Aleix Espargaro tops FP2 as Marquez, Quartararo miss Q2 cut
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro topped second practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix as both Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo failed to make the Q2 cut.
As part of a format tweak for the remainder of the 2023 season, Friday’s second practice session is the only one that now counts towards Saturday’s qualifying.
The top 10 riders at the end of the session progress directly into the Q2 qualifying segment, while the rest go through Q1.
Aprilia’s Espargaro fired in a 1m58.183s on his final lap to see out second practice fastest of all, dethroning Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin.
Brad Binder completed the top three for KTM, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was sixth on the leading factory team Ducati.
As the Japanese manufacturers continue to struggle, both 2021 British GP winner Quartararo (Yamaha) and eight-time world champion Marquez (Honda) will have to vie for a place in Q2 in the first part of qualifying on Saturday.
FP1 pacesetter Marco Bezzecchi set the early pace with a 2m01.897s, before improving to a 2m00.025s over the opening seven minutes of the hour-long outing.
The first sub-2m00s lap came from KTM’s Binder eight minutes into the session as the South African fired in a 1m59.889s, which stood as the benchmark until the half-hour mark.
Bezzecchi was the first rider on his VR46 Ducati to go for a soft tyre time attack run and posted a 1m59.716s, before Aprilia’s Espargaro edged ahead with a 1m59.694s around 10 minutes later.
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Seven minutes later, the times started to tumble as the session fully turned into a time attack, with Binder kicking things off on his KTM with a 1m59.680s – which was immediately bested by team-mate Jack Miller’s 1m59.567s.
Maverick Vinales then took over with a 1m59.218s, having picked himself out of the Vale gravel trap following a crash early on in the session.
With just under five minutes to go, Bagnaia shot to the top of the order with a 1m58.973s, before Martin and then Espargaro lit up the timing screens.
The latter’s 1m58.183s put him a massive 0.671s clear of Martin, who in turn was just 0.044s ahead of Binder.
Vinales was fourth ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Bagnaia, with Bezzecchi seventh despite a nasty looking highside at Luffield in the closing stages.
Miller, Luca Marini – who also suffered a crash on his VR46 bike during the session – and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez rounded out the top 10 to claim the final Q2 places.
Quartararo missed out by 0.127s at the end of a poor session for the Yamaha rider, which included a nasty compression moment as he changed direction through Chapel curve in the early stages.
He headed outgoing Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Marc Marquez, with RNF’s Miguel Oliveira 14th from Enea Bastianini on the sister factory team Ducati.
Joan Mir was 18th at the end of second practice on his return for Honda, while Pol Espargaro was 2.6s off the pace in 21st as he gets used to his Tech3 KTM again.
MotoGP British GP - FP2 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|A. Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|19
|1'58.183
|179.447
|330
|2
|J. Martin Jorge Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|21
|+0.671
|0.671
|178.434
|334
|3
|B. Binder Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|20
|+0.715
|0.044
|178.368
|334
|4
|M. Viñales Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|14
|+0.721
|0.006
|178.359
|334
|5
|J. Zarco Johann Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|18
|+0.760
|0.039
|178.300
|330
|6
|F. Bagnaia Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|19
|+0.790
|0.030
|178.255
|334
|7
|M. Bezzecchi Marco Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|19
|+0.835
|0.045
|178.188
|334
|8
|J. Miller Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|21
|+1.018
|0.183
|177.914
|333
|9
|L. Marini Luca Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|19
|+1.063
|0.045
|177.847
|335
|10
|A. Marquez Alex Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|21
|+1.115
|0.052
|177.769
|331
|11
|F. Quartararo Fabio Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|21
|+1.242
|0.127
|177.580
|329
|12
|F. Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|20
|+1.271
|0.029
|177.537
|329
|13
|M. Marquez Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|20
|+1.272
|0.001
|177.536
|333
|14
|M. Oliveira Miguel Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|21
|+1.482
|0.210
|177.224
|332
|15
|E. Bastianini Enea Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|21
|+1.510
|0.028
|177.183
|334
|16
|F. Di Giannantonio Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|21
|+1.531
|0.021
|177.152
|333
|17
|R. Fernández Raúl Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|19
|+1.543
|0.012
|177.134
|329
|18
|J. Mir Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|19
|+2.174
|0.631
|176.205
|329
|19
|A. Fernandez Augusto Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|22
|+2.359
|0.185
|175.935
|326
|20
|T. Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|20
|+2.440
|0.081
|175.817
|326
|21
|P. Espargaro Pol Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|17
|+2.626
|0.186
|175.546
|335
|22
|I. Lecuona Iker Lecuona Repsol Honda Team
|27
|Honda
|22
|+2.939
|0.313
|175.092
|325
|View full results
MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads VR46 1-2 from Marini in FP1
Marc Marquez reveals “intention” to stay with Honda for 2024 MotoGP season
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.