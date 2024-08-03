All Series
Race report
MotoGP British GP

MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes

Bittersweet day for Ducati as Bastianini wins the sprint and Bagnaia gives away a near-certain podium

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini won MotoGP's British Grand Prix sprint for the factory Ducati team, but a crash for his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia allowed Jorge Martin to close in the title race.

Bastianini passed long-time leader Martin on lap seven of 10, claiming a first victory of any kind in MotoGP since Malaysia 2023, while Aleix Espargaro recovered from a slow start to complete the podium for Aprilia.

At the start, Bagnaia got the holeshot from second on the grid as he jumped polesitter Espargaro, but both were passed by Pramac rider Martin.

Bastianini also managed to get through on Espargaro and Bagnaia, putting himself right behind new race leader Martin.

For the next phase of the race, Martin and Bastianini ran in close formation, with both Espargaro and Bagnaia circulating slightly adrift of the leading duo in third and fourth positions.

Just after Bagnaia had picked up his speed and set the fastest lap on the fourth tour, the factory Ducati rider lost the front end of his GP24 into Turn 4 and fell on the ground, retiring immediately from the race.

With Bagnaia out of the picture, Bastianini upped the pressure on Martin, attempting a move into Copse on the following lap before running wide and allowing the Spaniard back through.

But a lap later he sealed the pass on the Pramac rider into Stowe, before streaking clear of his rival to win by 1.094s.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin couldn’t keep pace with Bastianini, but managed to pull away from Espargaro to secure second position and cut the deficit to Bagnaia in the championship to just one point.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez seemed set to take fourth place after climbing up from seventh on the grid, but the six-time champion lost control of his GP23 going into Vale on the penultimate lap and ended up in the gravel.

This elevated KTM’s Brad Binder up to fourth ahead of Tech3 GasGas rider Pedro Acosta, the duo surviving contact on lap two that threw pieces of bodywork into the air.

Alex Marquez took sixth on the sole-surviving Gresini bike, while KTM’s Jack Miller recovered from a poor qualifying to finish seventh.

Maverick Vinales couldn’t replicate the pace of his team-mate Espargaro and was classified a distant eighth, while the top 10 was rounded out by VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was the highest-placed rider on a Japanese bike in 11th, three places clear of the LCR Honda of Johann Zarco.

There was a massive crash at the start of the race when Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli fell going into Turn 1, taking VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi with him.

Although Bezzecchi had to be put on a stretcher and Morbidelli also struggled to get up on his feet, both were reported to be conscious and taken to medical centre for check-ups.

MotoGP British GP Sprint Race Results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 10

19'49.929

   178.4   12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 10

+1.094

19'51.023

 1.094 178.3   9
3 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 10

+2.023

19'51.952

 0.929 178.1   7
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 10

+8.644

19'58.573

 6.621 177.2   6
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 10

+8.777

19'58.706

 0.133 177.1   5
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 10

+9.043

19'58.972

 0.266 177.1   4
7 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 10

+11.504

20'01.433

 2.461 176.7   3
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 10

+11.689

20'01.618

 0.185 176.7   2
9 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 10

+11.828

20'01.757

 0.139 176.7   1
10 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 10

+13.328

20'03.257

 1.500 176.5    
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 10

+15.373

20'05.302

 2.045 176.2    
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 10

+18.234

20'08.163

 2.861 175.8    
13 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 10

+18.326

20'08.255

 0.092 175.7    
14 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 10

+18.492

20'08.421

 0.166 175.7    
15 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 10

+19.050

20'08.979

 0.558 175.6    
16 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 10

+19.674

20'09.603

 0.624 175.5    
17 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 10

+29.302

20'19.231

 9.628 174.2    
18 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 10

+31.070

20'20.999

 1.768 173.9    
dnf Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 9

+1 Lap

18'47.600

 1 Lap 169.5 Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 4

+6 Laps

7'57.678

 5 Laps 177.8 Accident  
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 0

10 laps

     Accident  
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 0

10 laps

     Accident  
View full results  

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
