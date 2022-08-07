Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / British GP Race report

MotoGP British GP: Bagnaia clinches victory as Quartararo and Espargaro struggle

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia took victory in a tense MotoGP British Grand Prix to reignite his title charge as Fabio Quartararo and an injured Aleix Espargaro struggled.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Yamaha’s Quartararo had a long lap penalty to serve for a collision with Espargaro at Assen that would ultimately prove hugely costly to his race, as the latter took part carrying injury on his feet after a violent 115mph crash in FP4 on Saturday.

After an early crash for initial race leader Johann Zarco, Bagnaia overhauled Suzuki’s Alex Rins to lead on lap 12 and fended off a late charge from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales to take his fourth win of the year.

Poleman Zarco grabbed the holeshot off the line as Fabio Quartararo slotted into second after almost coming to blows with Maverick Vinales at the start on the run to Turn 1.

Quartararo made one attempt at passing Zarco for the lead into the Loop on lap two of 20, but found no way through.

At one stage briefly opening up a gap of four tenths to the chasing factory Ducati of Jack Miller, that gap was quickly eroded and Quartararo had to serve his long penalty for his collision with Aleix Espargaro at Assen without a clean gap to drop into.

Taking to the penalty loop situated on the outside of the Loop on the fourth tour and dropped from second to fifth as Bagnaia and Suzuki’s Alex Rins were released ahead of him.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Zarco – who made a late switch from the soft front tyre to a medium – crashed under braking for Vale corner on the fifth lap, which promoted Miller briefly into the lead.

But he came under fire from Rins on the Suzuki, the Spaniard – who started 11th – making an attempt on the lead at the Loop on the same tour.

He was repelled by the Ducati of Miller, but Rins came through into Vale on the following tour, with the Suzuki rider immediately opening up a gap of around four tenths.

Rins swelled that lead to eight tenths come the end of lap seven as Bagnaia moved up to second ahead of Miller.

Bagnaia started to reduce 2019 Silverstone race winner Rins’ lead over the ensuing laps and made a move stick on the run into Stowe corner on lap 12.

Rins quickly faded down the order to seventh as a surging Vinales, who dropped to sixth on the opening lap having started second, picked his way through to the podium places by lap 17.

Vinales ate into Bagnaia’s lead and was within striking distance come the penultimate lap.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

The Aprilia rider lunged up the inside of Bagnaia into Village corner, but ran wide and allowed the Ducati to come back through.

Vinales got back onto Bagnaia’s tail onto the Wellington Straight, but a costly mistake at Turn 1 at the start of the last lap when he ran wide offered the latter a reprieve.

A second mistake at Stowe for Vinales killed his victory hopes, with Bagnaia free to get to the chequered flag 0.426s clear of Vinales – who celebrates his second podium as an Aprilia rider.

This moves Bagnaia to 49 points behind Quartararo in the standings.

Miller completed the podium as Gresini’s Enea Bastianini charged through to snatch fourth from Pramac’s Jorge Martin – with whom he is battling to take a factory Ducati team seat next year – on the last lap.

Miguel Oliveira completed the top six on his KTM for his first top six since Portugal, as Rins ended up seventh.

Behind him came championship leader Quartararo, who was hindered by the Yamaha’s struggles to overtake following his long lap penalty on lap four.

Quartararo re-joined in fifth, but on lap seven was demoted to fifth by Martin and down to sixth by Vinales on lap nine.

He continued to fade and only narrowly beat chief title rival Espargaro to eighth by 0.139s to open his championship lead out by just one further point to 22.

The top 10 was completed by VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, with the final points going to Brad Binder (KTM) Bezzecchi’s team-mate Luca Marini, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and factory Honda counterpart Pol Espargaro, and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli.

Joan Mir on the sister Suzuki was running in that lead group in eighth place when he crashed at Stowe on lap 15, while Zarco pulled out on lap nine having re-joined from his earlier crash.

Full race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati    
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 0.426 0.426
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.614 0.188
4 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1.651 1.037
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1.750 0.099
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2.727 0.977
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 3.021 0.294
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 3.819 0.798
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 3.958 0.139
10 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 6.646 2.688
11 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 7.730 1.084
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 13.439 5.709
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 13.706 0.267
14 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 13.906 0.200
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 16.359 2.453
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 20.805 4.446
17 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 21.099 0.294
18 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 24.579 3.480
19 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 28.773 4.194
20 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 33.653 4.880
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 35.601 1.948
22 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 36.460 0.859
  Spain Joan Mir Suzuki    
  France Johann Zarco Ducati    
Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner

Silverstone race winner Francesco Bagnaia says he asked MotoGP legends Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner for advice after struggling in practice for the British Grand Prix. 

Quartararo “disappointed” to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “disappointed” to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty

Fabio Quartararo says he is disappointed with his race because he thought he’d “lose more” with his MotoGP British Grand Prix penalty than he did, but could only finish eighth.

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says the pain he felt from his 115mph crash in MotoGP practice for the British Grand Prix is “not an excuse” for his difficult Silverstone race.

Backtracking on tyre gamble led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Backtracking on tyre gamble led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco's decision to change to a medium front tyre before the start of the MotoGP British Grand Prix led to his “hero or zero” crash from the lead.

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
