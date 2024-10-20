All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter

Marc Marquez fights back from another dreadful getaway to defeat MotoGP points leader

Richard Asher
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Gresini Ducati’s Marc Marquez battled back from yet another disastrous start to claim a stunning victory over Jorge Martin at the Australian Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia was third for the factory Ducati team, unable to keep the Spanish duo in sight as they traded the lead over the final four laps at Phillip Island.

The result means Pramac Ducati’s Martin stretches his championship lead over Bagnaia to 20 points, with Marquez moving into a clear third place.

Just as in the sprint on Saturday, Marquez lost several positions after the lights went out. This time it was a hairy moment of wheelspin that almost caught him out. It was caused by a tear-off he had thrown away moments before it getting stuck under the rear wheel.

That allowed sprint winner Martin to tip completely unchallenged into the first corner ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati) and Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Marquez immediately set about recovering. The Spaniard actually did so even faster than on Saturday, passing Bagnaia into Doohan on lap six. Bezzecchi had by this stage taken the long lap penalty he’d been issued for causing a collision with Maverick Vinales in the sprint – and then crashed out a lap later.

Martin, Marquez and Bagnaia were covered by just over a second on lap 10, and the stage looked set for a three-rider battle to the flag. Bagnaia very briefly led Martin on lap 12, in fact, but couldn’t make it stick and Marquez immediately slipped through into second.

Bagnaia was then unable to remain with the two Spanish stars, to whom he has given up pace all weekend. While he dropped back into a lonely ride for third, Marquez took his time plotting his move on Martin.

The eight-time world champion needed two attempts. The first came on lap 24 of 27, but Martin reclaimed the advantage heading into Doohan on the next lap.

A few turns on, at Miller, Marquez thrust it up the inside once again. He remained on the ideal racing line into and through Siberia and was able to edge out a slight advantage by doing so.

Martin had a hopeful look into Doohan on the penultimate lap but thought the better of it. He then lost decisive time at Stoner, as Marquez showed rapid speed through the second sector to break his challenge.

Marquez then eased to victory by almost a full second at the conclusion of a relatively uneventful last lap.

VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio emerged on top of a close and dynamic battle for fourth place involving Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati), Brad Binder (KTM) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia).

Fabio Quartararo came home a couple of seconds down on Vinales, winning a scrap of his own with Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, KTM’s home favourite Jack Miller and 2023 Australian GP winner Johann Zarco (LCR Honda).

The last points scorers were Alex Rins (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta did not start the race after being ruled out by an injury picked up in the sprint.

MotoGP Australian GP - Race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 27

-

       25
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

+0.997

0.997

 0.997     20
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 27

+10.100

10.100

 9.103     16
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 27

+12.997

12.997

 2.897     13
5 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 27

+13.310

13.310

 0.313     11
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 27

+15.434

15.434

 2.124     10
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+15.450

15.450

 0.016     9
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+16.636

16.636

 1.186     8
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+18.757

18.757

 2.121     7
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+19.345

19.345

 0.588     6
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 27

+19.932

19.932

 0.587     5
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 0

+27 Laps

20.295

 27 Laps     4
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 0

+27 Laps

22.210

 1.915     3
14 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 0

+27 Laps

24.239

 2.029     2
15 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

+27 Laps

24.591

 0.352     1
16 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 27

+30.499

30.499

 5.908      
17 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 27

+30.533

30.533

 0.034      
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+30.765

30.765

 0.232      
19 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 27

+45.393

45.393

 14.628      
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 25

2 laps

     Accident  
dnf Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 17

10 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bezzecchi hit with Australian GP long lap penalty for Vinales crash

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

MotoGP
Australian GP
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

Latest news

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe