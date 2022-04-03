Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

MotoGP Argentina GP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Martin for first grand prix win

Aleix Espargaro fended off Jorge Martin to claim his first-ever MotoGP victory and the first for Aprilia in the modern era in a tense Argentina Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Making his 200th MotoGP race start this weekend, Espargaro took Aprilia’s first modern era pole on Saturday and carried it through to claim his first-ever grand prix win – ending a record wait for a victory in any class spanning 283 races back to 2004.

Aprilia made its MotoGP return in 2015 after bowing out at the end of a miserable spell in 2004, with it only taking its first podium last year at Silverstone after several seasons as the slowest manufacturer in the premier class.

Poleman Espargaro got a tardy launch off the line and allowed second-placed Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati to move into the lead.

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini briefly held second, but was shuffled back by Espargaro into Turn 2, while a fast-starting Pol Espargaro on the factory Honda slotted into fourth.

The opening-lap shuffle gave Martin a 0.4-second lead, while reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo dropped to the fringes of the top 10 from ninth.

Quartararo would continue to get pulled into the pack, dropping as low as 13th in the opening stages, while Martin and Aleix Espargaro moved a second clear of the riders behind.

Martin sat at the front of the pack for the first 17 of 25 laps, absorbing pressure from Espargaro – who ran wide at Turn 1 on the 10th tour and dropped a second back – before the first raid on his lead came.

Espargaro nailed his run out of the Turn 3 right-hander and capitalised on a headshake for Martin’s Ducati to pull ahead into the braking zone of Turn 5.

However, the Aprilia rider ran wide and allowed Martin back through. Meanwhile, Suzuki’s Alex Rins was looming behind at just over a second adrift.

Espargaro tried again into Turn 5 on lap 20 and once more ran wide. But on the following tour the Aprilia rider executed the perfect block pass to take the lead.

Though he ran wide at the first corner on lap 23, Espargaro was able to break away from Martin across the final tour to secure an emotional first win by 0.807s.

Martin brushed off a disastrous start to the 2022 campaign having crashed out of the Qatar and Indonesian GPs to score his first points of the year in second, with Alex Rins opening up Suzuki’s account in third.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir came through to fourth on the sister factory Suzuki, while Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati salvaged fifth having started 13th.

KTM’s Brad Binder was a further 0.352s behind Bagnaia in sixth, with Maverick Vinales taking seventh on the second of the Aprilias.

Quartararo recovered to eighth after his dismal start, but was cast 3.6s adrift of former Yamaha team-mate Vinales.

VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi claimed a career-best ninth on his 2021-spec Ducati, with Enea Bastianini ceding the championship lead in 10th on his Gresini Ducati.

Marini slid from third on the grid to 11th at the chequered flag, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller (Ducati) and LCR’s Alex Marquez claiming the final points.

A late crash for Pol Espargaro at Turn 2 took him out of fourth, while Johann Zarco also took a tumble at Turn 2.

Technical problems denied Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso the chance to fight for points.

Aleix Espargaro now leads the championship for the first time in his MotoGP career, the Aprilia rider seven points clear of Binder, with Bastianini nine points back in third.

MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix race results - 25 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia -  
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 0.807 0.807
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1.330 1.330
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1.831 1.831
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 5.840 5.840
6 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 6.192 6.192
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 6.540 6.540
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 10.215 10.215
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 12.622 12.622
10 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 12.987 12.987
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 13.962 13.962
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 14.002 14.002
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 14.456 14.456
14 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 14.898 14.898
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 23.472 23.472
16 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 25.862 25.862
17 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 28.711 28.711
18 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 28.784 28.784
19 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 31.943 31.943
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'21.442 3 Laps
  Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati    
  Spain Pol Espargaro Honda    
  Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha    
  France Johann Zarco Ducati    
View full results
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
